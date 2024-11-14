Temple College hosts 10th Annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony

By DANIEL MOCTEZUMA

The Belton Journal

Honoring veterans who have served both in the military and their communities, U.S. Congressman John Carter (TX-31) hosted the 10th Annual Congressional Veteran Commendation (CVC) Ceremony at Temple College on SaturdayNovember 9.

Eleven veterans from Carter’s district were recognized for their dedication to the nation and their continued community contributions.

The event, emceed by Michael McCloskey, Congressman Carter’s Field Director and CVC Program Administrator, began with an invocation by Lydia Santibanez-Farrell, Chair of the Temple College Board of Trustees. Following the Posting of the Colors by the Temple High School AFJROTC, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jason Shaw, a 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation Recipient.

Dr. Christy Ponce, President of Temple College, welcomed attendees and shared why Temple College was eager to host the ceremony. She highlighted the college’s commitment to recognizing military heroes, honoring both their sacrifices and the vital contributions they continue to make within the community. Ponce expressed that the event was a meaningful way to honor the veterans’ efforts, underscoring the college’s pride in celebrating these honorees in partnership with Congressman Carter’s team.

Congressman Carter followed with opening remarks that celebrated the veterans’ sacrifices. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General J.T. Thomson delivered the keynote address, reflecting on the impact of military service and the resilience veterans bring to their communities. Thomson spoke of the “will, skill, and teamwork” developed in service members, qualities that remain with them as they transition into civilian life. He noted that these traits define veterans not only as defenders of the nation but as dedicated citizens who uplift those around them.

The ceremony honored an impressive group of service members from various branches. Representing the Air Force were Master Sergeant Duane C. Bygum Jr., who remains on active duty, and Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Davison. From the Navy, active CID Lieutenant Brian M. Frick and Commander Jon Lux were recognized. The Army honorees included Captain Gary L. Gosney, Major General Patrick Hamilton, Lieutenant Colonel Barbara MacMillan, Colonel Garry Patterson, CSM Angela Wilson, and Colonel Terry Wilson. Lastly, Lieutenant Colonel Spencer Smith represented the Marine Corps. Each honoree was celebrated for their military service and continued commitment to their communities.

The ceremony concluded with the retiring of the colors by the Temple High School AFJROTC. Congressman Carter voiced his gratitude for the veterans’ dedication, noting the importance of honoring their service through events like the CVC.

Special thanks were extended to Temple College staff and community partners, including the Temple College Board of Trustees, marketing team, and music department. The event also highlighted support from the Temple ISD Aerospace Science Instructor, TSgt. Jesus Duque (USAF Retired), and several members of the Temple High School AFJROTC.