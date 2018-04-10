Texans unite to eradicate porcine pests

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 36 View / April 10, 2018

By Emily Jones, Correspondent

Some of the good people of Belton and all over the state came together on March 16-18 for a memorial hog hunt & accompanied activities in honor of the late David Shepperd. Adam Lucksinger, generously provided the Belton Feed Store as the location for the weigh in and vendor set up, he also loaded pigs after weigh in. Reid’s Bar B Que was on site with their delicious food and loving attitudes, donating all money from lunch sales. Tuskers Magazine and Wild Boar USA Dog Supplies came down to Belton and gave their proceeds from sales. Cody Whitish, owner of Elite Extermination, donated his time and materials, producing an innovative hunting blind that was auctioned for the cause.

Kory Adcock, with help from Nic Wisenhut planned and executed Shep’s Memorial Hog Hunt out of their love of outdoor adventures with Shep and to draw attention to the true grit of the Texas Hog Hunter, who help manage ruthless hog populations that destroy crops.

All money raised will go to Shep’s Big Adventure Youth Hunting Club, renamed in David Shepperd’s spirit, and the Dos Vaqueros Youth Huntin’ Club, formed by Shepperd, whose plan was to facilitate hunting and fishing trips for kids with single mothers and by Cody Randolph, to carry on his late father, Lowell Randolph’s tradition of helping kids and loving adventures in nature.

The public is encouraged to take part in these clubs, form their own groups and get our youth off the internet and into the beautiful and glorious natural world around us. For more information text or call 254-217-0139.

