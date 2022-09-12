About the 2022 Bell County Senior Expo

The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell

County Expo Center on Tuesday, September 27th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12

p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Under

the Sea”.

The Senior Expo is designed to showcase how businesses,

organizations and activities in the Central Texas area make our community

a “Senior Friendly” place to live. With 95 vendors, participants can pick up

information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning,

pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies and leisure activities, as

well as learn about retirement communities, nursing and rehabilitation

facilities, insurance, after-life arrangements and more. Each visitor will be

provided with a Senior Expo bag so they can bring home some goodies

and lots of information from our vendors.

The no-pressure, fun-filled day will also include musical

entertainment, special giveaways and drawings for door prizes. This year

there will be two different HD televisions given away. Door prizes will be

given away throughout the event provided by the vendors. So be sure to

visit every booth!

The Bell County Public Health Department will be onsite to provide

COVID boosters and various immunizations depending on availability.

Advent Health care will provide medical services to check blood pressure,

body mass index, cholesterol and glucose readings, and Texas Hearing will

be there to provide free hearing screenings.

The Senior Expo will also host two guest speakers upstairs in the

Special Events room, which can be accessed via stairs or elevator.

9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M we have the Scott Zipp Agency who will "solve

the financial issues of living too long, dying too young, or becoming sick.”

He will discuss Zero-Cost Medicare and Health Insurance options.

Attendees at this session will be entered to win a $100 grocery gift card as

well as several other door prizes!

10:30-11:30 a.m. Lisa Wilkins Hyde, with Young’s Daughters Funeral

Home and Bereavement Center, will discuss the importance of "Putting

Your House in Order” through estate planning, for peace of mind for you

and your family and reducing the emotional and financial burden your

family could face during this difficult time. Attendees at this session will be

entered to win an Insignia 42inch; Fire TV as well as several other door prizes.

We hope to see you all there!