About the 2022 Bell County Senior Expo
The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell
County Expo Center on Tuesday, September 27th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12
p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Under
the Sea”.
The Senior Expo is designed to showcase how businesses,
organizations and activities in the Central Texas area make our community
a “Senior Friendly” place to live. With 95 vendors, participants can pick up
information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning,
pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies and leisure activities, as
well as learn about retirement communities, nursing and rehabilitation
facilities, insurance, after-life arrangements and more. Each visitor will be
provided with a Senior Expo bag so they can bring home some goodies
and lots of information from our vendors.
The no-pressure, fun-filled day will also include musical
entertainment, special giveaways and drawings for door prizes. This year
there will be two different HD televisions given away. Door prizes will be
given away throughout the event provided by the vendors. So be sure to
visit every booth!
The Bell County Public Health Department will be onsite to provide
COVID boosters and various immunizations depending on availability.
Advent Health care will provide medical services to check blood pressure,
body mass index, cholesterol and glucose readings, and Texas Hearing will
be there to provide free hearing screenings.
The Senior Expo will also host two guest speakers upstairs in the
Special Events room, which can be accessed via stairs or elevator.
9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M we have the Scott Zipp Agency who will "solve
the financial issues of living too long, dying too young, or becoming sick.”
He will discuss Zero-Cost Medicare and Health Insurance options.
Attendees at this session will be entered to win a $100 grocery gift card as
well as several other door prizes!
10:30-11:30 a.m. Lisa Wilkins Hyde, with Young’s Daughters Funeral
Home and Bereavement Center, will discuss the importance of "Putting
Your House in Order” through estate planning, for peace of mind for you
and your family and reducing the emotional and financial burden your
family could face during this difficult time. Attendees at this session will be
entered to win an Insignia 42inch; Fire TV as well as several other door prizes.
We hope to see you all there!
The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell
County Expo Center on Tuesday, September 27th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12
p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Under
the Sea”.
The Senior Expo is designed to showcase how businesses,
organizations and activities in the Central Texas area make our community
a “Senior Friendly” place to live. With 95 vendors, participants can pick up
information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning,
pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies and leisure activities, as
well as learn about retirement communities, nursing and rehabilitation
facilities, insurance, after-life arrangements and more. Each visitor will be
provided with a Senior Expo bag so they can bring home some goodies
and lots of information from our vendors.
The no-pressure, fun-filled day will also include musical
entertainment, special giveaways and drawings for door prizes. This year
there will be two different HD televisions given away. Door prizes will be
given away throughout the event provided by the vendors. So be sure to
visit every booth!
The Bell County Public Health Department will be onsite to provide
COVID boosters and various immunizations depending on availability.
Advent Health care will provide medical services to check blood pressure,
body mass index, cholesterol and glucose readings, and Texas Hearing will
be there to provide free hearing screenings.
The Senior Expo will also host two guest speakers upstairs in the
Special Events room, which can be accessed via stairs or elevator.
9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M we have the Scott Zipp Agency who will "solve
the financial issues of living too long, dying too young, or becoming sick.”
He will discuss Zero-Cost Medicare and Health Insurance options.
Attendees at this session will be entered to win a $100 grocery gift card as
well as several other door prizes!
10:30-11:30 a.m. Lisa Wilkins Hyde, with Young’s Daughters Funeral
Home and Bereavement Center, will discuss the importance of "Putting
Your House in Order” through estate planning, for peace of mind for you
and your family and reducing the emotional and financial burden your
family could face during this difficult time. Attendees at this session will be
entered to win an Insignia 42inch; Fire TV as well as several other door prizes.
We hope to see you all there!