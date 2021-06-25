The Belton city council discusses proposed 2022 budget

The Belton City Council met for its regular session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Harris Community Center in Belton. After a call to order, the council unanimously passed the consent agenda including the minutes of the June 8th meeting, a resolution for the support of the 2021 Federal Defense Community Infrastructure Program Grant, a resolution authorizing the submittal of a grant application for the S. Connell Street Capacity Improvement Project, and considered authorizing the city manager to execute a change of order for the 2021 Street Overlap Project.

Under the planning and zoning items on the agenda, an item was brought back that had been previously opposed by the council. A public hearing was held in regard to the Single Family -1 Planned Development near East 25th Ave, allowing the new homes built to have shallow or flat pitched roofs rather than a traditional, sloped ones. Previous discussions brought up potential drainage and leakage issues and long-term structural problems. Other concerns raised from neighbors were sewage and zoning issues, but those were addressed as well. This time the council passed the motion with a vote of 6-1 in favor of the new subdivision’s construction.

The next planning and zoning item mentioned was a zoning change near South Wall Street and East Ave R to allow this area to become for mixed use – a commercial and single family-2 district. Two residents from this neighborhood expressed concerns that this change had not been properly conveyed to them and that they worried about natural disasters destroying their homes, making them unable to rebuild or sell. The council took these concerns into account and unanimously passed a motion to make the zoning change to benefit both commercial and private residential use.

There was also a report regarding the Non-Annexation Development Agreements that had been put in place in 2016, which are set to expire in 2021. Two areas that were annexed five years ago, including some acres on Sparta Road and several properties in south Belton, were under discussion. The council considered enforcing the annexations or reinstating another grace period and will continue considerations in the near future.

The final item of the public session was a work session about FY2022 budget considerations including but not limited to water and sewer funding, drainage funding, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funding (TIRZ), and Belton Economic Development Corporation funding (BEDC).Partnerships with these organizations brought about library improvements as well as improvements to Heritage Park, Southwest Parkway, and the 6th Ave Beautification Project among others. Budgets from 2020 during the COVID season brought unusual budget amounts in both expenditures and revenue, and 2021 has been a financial upswing for the city. The future looks bright for the city of Belton as we come to the middle of 2021 and look to the next year.

After all items in the public meeting were considered, the council closed the regular session and commenced the executive session.