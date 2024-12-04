The City of Belton and Chamber of Commerce partner to purchase walking bridge

By David Tuma

The Belton Journal

The City of Belton and the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce partnered to purchase a 30 foot long, 6-foot-wide walking bridge over Nolan Creek.

The bridge itself will be placed over the water crossing near PNC Bank and the tax office. The City of Belton will add wheels to the bridge which will make it movable.

The bridge itself is a temporary bridge for use during the July 4th celebration and other major events.

This bridge will give better access to Liberty Park and parking at the Belton Christian Youth Center parking lot.

The low water crossing was closed when the white-water area was created along Nolan Creek.

The idea for the mobile bridge was created when soldiers for Fort Cavazos put a temporary walking bridge up during the July 4th celebration.

“It allows the downtown area access to the parking lot at BCYC. This adds a large parking area for downtown. What we have here is a consistent lack of parking at major events. There is parking around downtown but it is a walk in some cases. The bridge will be delivered sometime late February or early March,” said Randy Pittenger, President Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We saw this type of bridge work during the July 4th Celebration. This is an affordable answer to some of the parking challenges we have. The bridge will make Liberty Park more accessible. The Chamber of Commerce and City of Belton worked together for the community. This project promotes growth and quality of life in our community. The bridge is 100 percent aluminum. We are adding wheels to it once it arrives. The bridge itself is being built in Alabama. It will support golf carts and small all terrain vehicles,” said James Grant, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The City of Belton and the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce each contributed $15,000 for a total cost of $30,000 for the portable walking bridge. The City of Belton used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.