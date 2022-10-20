By: Aries RamosBelton Journal

The Lake Belton Broncos tennis team wrapped up their season with a tough loss in the third round of playoffs.

The Broncos finished the season as the 23A 5A district champions and carried that momentum into the postseason.

Lake Belton started their playoff journey with a game against Magnolia West for the Bi-District championship. The Broncos started the game off hot with a 5-2 lead after doubles play

Lake Belton continued to dominate, won the game, and moved on to the Area Championship vs East View Highschool.

The Broncos had the hot hand against East View and jumped out to an early 5-1 lead after doubles play.

The Broncos won the Area Championship 11-2 over East View and moved on to the Third round of playoffs against a talented Lake Creek team.

Before the game, the team announced teammates of the week for both the Varsity and Junior varsity teams.

For the JV team, Collin Southern and Lorelai Gonzales have been recognized for their hard work, ability to encourage, and for doing it all with a smile on their face.

For the Varsity team, Steven Dawson and Ava Locklin were recognized for their ability to serve and work hard with no complaints.

The game against Lake Creek was a close and hard-fought one. The Broncos held a slim lead after doubles at 4-3.

The Broncos fought hard but fell short and lost with a 7-10 score.

Despite the tough loss, the future for the Broncos tennis team is bright. The Junior Varsity team went undefeated on the season and showed great growth.