The meaning behind the month of September

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The original Roman calendar, said to be invented around 753 B.C. by King Romulus (the first king of Rome), was one of the earliest forms of tracking time. The calendar consisted of 10 months and the calendar year lasted only 304 days, as the 61 days in winter were unaccounted for. September was the seventh month of the Roman calendar, and the word comes from the Latin root “septem-” meaning “seven”. Around 45 B.C., Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar and two more months, January and February, were added to the beginning of the year, bumping September from the seventh-month position to that of the ninth!

The Gregorian calendar, first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, replaced the Julian calendar and is a solar calendar based on a 365-day year divided into 12 months. Germany switched to this new calendar in 1700 and England adopted it in 1752. The British Parliament, in an effort to better align the calendar with seasons, advanced the calendar overnight, from September 2, 1752, to September 14, 1752. You can imagine the confusion that caused!

The timeless adage “30 days has September, April, June, and November…” reminds us that September is the third of four months to have 30 days. The birthstone for September is the sapphire, and the birth flowers are the forget-me-not, morning glory, and aster. The zodiac signs of Virgo and Libra cover the month. September brings on the football season and the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. September is always a memorable month!

