The Tipsy Cowboy opens its doors on North Main Street

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

Pablo and Elizabeth Altamirano, who previously ran Pablo’s on IH-35 in Belton, have opened another business.

The Tipsy Cowboy at 1706 N Main Street in Belton has now opened. The business is a drive-through alcohol and food business.

They concentrate on breakfast and American-cooked meals from hamburgers to chicken fried steak.

The breakfast menu includes pancakes, breakfast tacos, and a variety of breakfast items that can be eaten on-site or in pickup mode.

Pablo has been running a kitchen for the past 20 years.

“I love to cook. Over the years I have learned a lot,” said Pablo.

They have a variety of delivery options you can find on their Facebook page. They are also currently working on a website. The couple is from Nolanville.

“We are very excited and ready to be open. We are serving more American food this time around,” Pablo added.

They have a full kitchen, walk-in cooler, draft beer, soft drinks, an outside bar, and tables for eating. There is a plan to open a playground area for children.

The Tipsy Cowboy is open Monday-Saturday at 6 a.m. for breakfast and is closed on Sundays.