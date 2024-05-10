Belton Journal Website Banner Image for May 2024
The Tipsy Cowboy opens its doors on North Main Street

May 10, 2024

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

Pablo and Elizabeth Altamirano, who previously ran Pablo’s on IH-35 in Belton, have opened another business.

The Tipsy Cowboy at 1706 N Main Street in Belton has now opened. The business is a drive-through alcohol and food business.

They concentrate on breakfast and American-cooked meals from hamburgers to chicken fried steak.

The breakfast menu includes pancakes, breakfast tacos, and a variety of breakfast items that can be eaten on-site or in pickup mode.

Pablo has been running a kitchen for the past 20 years.

“I love to cook. Over the years I have learned a lot,” said Pablo.

They have a variety of delivery options you can find on their Facebook page. They are also currently working on a website. The couple is from Nolanville.

“We are very excited and ready to be open. We are serving more American food this time around,” Pablo added.

They have a full kitchen, walk-in cooler, draft beer, soft drinks, an outside bar, and tables for eating. There is a plan to open a playground area for children.

The Tipsy Cowboy is open Monday-Saturday at 6 a.m. for breakfast and is closed on Sundays.