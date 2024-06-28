Tibbetts added to Broncos’ coaching roster

By Aries Ramos

Belton Journal

Lake Belton High School is welcoming a familiar face to its coaching staff as they add Haygen Tibbetts as the new assistant football and baseball coach. Haygen, a Texas State University graduate with a degree in exercise and sports science, brings a wealth of experience to the Broncos’ athletic program.

Haygen was an accomplished coach in Holland, where he dedicated himself to coaching multiple sports, including track and field. During his tenure as a track coach, his team clinched a district title, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career.

Having previously coached the Holland track team to a district title, Haygen is no stranger to success. As a graduate of Belton High School, where he excelled as a second-team all-state punter and a second-team all-district wideout, his return to the area as a coach is a homecoming in every sense of the word.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to come home and be a part of a school and program that is committed to excellence,” said Haygen, expressing his enthusiasm about joining the staff at Lake Belton High School.

In addition to his impressive athletic background, Haygen is also the husband of the current Lake Belton girls’ athletic coordinator, Jamie Tibbetts. Their shared passion for sports and commitment to the students at Lake Belton is sure to have a positive impact on the school’s athletic community.

On the football field, Haygen will be taking on the responsibilities of working with the wideouts and kickers, bringing his expertise to help the Broncos hone their skills and elevate their game. Meanwhile, on the baseball diamond, he will be coaching the freshman players, instilling in them the fundamental values of the game and nurturing their potential as athletes.

The addition of Haygen Tibbetts to the coaching staff at Lake Belton High School is not only a testament to his dedication and expertise but also a promising development for the school’s athletic programs.