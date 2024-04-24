Tickets on sale for 100th Annual Belton 4th of July Rodeo

Special to the Journal

Tickets are on sale for the Belton 4th of July PRCA Rodeo at the Cadence Bank Center (formerly known as Bell County Expo). This is the 100th consecutive year for the 4th of July Rodeo in Belton, with three nights of high quality family entertainment scheduled for July 4-6 in the air conditioned arena.

Reserved seats or general admission tickets can be purchased online or at the Cadence Bank Center business office 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Discounts are available for military and seniors. Reserved seats sold out early last year.

In addition to the regularly contested PRCA and WPRA events, each night of the rodeo will also feature the always popular Mutton Bustin’ with children hanging on to ride sheep for as long as they can. This popular crowd pleaser is always entertaining and worthy of big cheers and photos.

Each night of the rodeo features a different theme, with opening night on Thursday being Military Appreciation Night, featuring a special patriotic opening and oath of enlistment ceremony. Friday is Hometown Heroes Night honoring our first responders and educators. Saturday is Family Night, featuring the KPA Stick Horse Stampede. Children will be invited to lead their stick horses onto the rodeo arena floor prior to the rodeo in a memorable and photo worthy experience. As an extra bonus, kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult general admission ticket on Family Night Saturday.

“We are excited about the 100th annual Belton 4th of July Rodeo,” stated Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO. “This annual event provides a wonderful opportunity for local residents as well as visitors to our community to enjoy great family entertainment in a safe and comfortable environment. We are especially appreciative of our sponsors and the Cadence Bank Center staff working to make this happen.”

“Traditions developed over the past 100 years are cherished by families, as we celebrate our history together,” Pittenger added. “We know there will be many people in attendance who have grown up attending the 4th of July Rodeo, then taking their children and grandchildren to it. Celebrating our history is an important part of being a community.”

In addition to the rodeo, the Belton 4th of July Celebration includes a kickoff Downtown Street Party at the Historic Bell County Courthouse Square in downtown Belton on Saturday, June 29. The annual Carnival in Liberty Park will provide rides, food, and fun July 2-6.

Thursday, July 4 will begin with the Patriotic Program at the Courthouse, continue with the Parade through the streets of Belton, and continue at the Festival on Nolan Creek at Liberty Park, featuring the High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest and the REV, White & Blue Car Show. Concluding the big day, the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks will feature the popular band with roots to Belton, Sprung, returning for an encore performance prior to the fireworks show.

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce or the Belton 4th of July Celebration, visit our website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email us at info@beltonchamber.com.