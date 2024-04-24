Tickets on sale now for Finding Nemo Jr.

Special to the Journal

Belton ISD is presenting Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo Jr. at the Lake Belton High School Performing Arts Center, Friday through Sunday, April 26-28.

Performances are scheduled on April 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and on April 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.bisd.net priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students.

This production is held in collaboration with The Penguin Project.

“Emphasizing our dedication to the inclusivity of each and every student, the play showcases students with special needs performing alongside their student mentors,” the district stated in a press release.