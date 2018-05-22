Tigers Football prepared for Red and White Game on Wednesday afternoon

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 7 View / May 22, 2018

Tony Adams, Belton Tigers’ Football play-by-play announcer, had a chance to discuss the Belton Tigers Football annual Red and White Game with Belton head coach Sam Skidmore, offensive coordinator Brian Cope, and defensive coordinator Bryce Monsen this week. The game will be held at Tiger Field this Wednesday (May 23) at 5 p.m.

TA). Spring Ball has been underway since April 24. From speaking to some of the returning varsity members, the mood of the practices has been spirited and fun. While they are working hard, the hitting has picked up.

“Kids have been very upbeat,” Skidmore said. “We have had great energy during practices. Kids are playing hard and competing.”

“Spring ball has been good to this point and time,” Monsen said. “Kids are flying around and having fun.”

TA). On offense, there are several key starters returning and a couple of spots where there is competition for harder looks come August 13.

“The offense has done a good job improving during spring,” Skidmore said. “We still have things to correct and positions to figure out, but I like our progress thus far.”

“Our kids understand the little tweaks we have made and are rising up to the challenges that we have set forth,” Cope said. “Our running back position with Dean Blondmonville, Marques Aguilar and Demante Smith has been the surprise of the spring. They are doing a great job of being physical inside runners along with breakaway speed on the outside. They are going to be a fun group to be around this year. Our kids want to earn the right to wear the B on their chest. And are working hard each practice to earn it. The receiving core has a chance to lead the team. Anthony Brown, Denver Holman, Anthony Fairbanks and Jose Perez have had outstanding springs. The best thing they have done this spring is block the perimeter. This will lead to more explosive runs by our running backs. Gunner Garrett will give this group depth as well.”

TA). The quarterback race looks to be a good one. Connor Carothers saw much of the time on varsity with the early-season injury to Cameron Davis. Seth Hussey saw some reps last season. Plus, you have underclassmen pushing for looks in August.

“Every body in the meeting room has gotten better,” Skidmore said. “Better execution, better on reads, better on managing the offense.”

“Our quarterbacks have been playing well so far,” Cope said. “Connor has done a great job of leading the team. Having played 11 games helps you understand the expectations we have on the position. Seth has made some great strides throughout the spring. Both him and Ruben are working at wide receiver when not getting QB reps. Ruben is doing a good job of working hard and learning what it takes to be a varsity quarterback. I am looking forward to that position being a strength for our team next year.”

TA). The offensive line looks extremely strong and aggressive. They have gone head to head with the defensive line well.

“We are looking for consistency out of this group,” Skidmore said. “This group has one of the hardest jobs on the field. We are still figuring some positions out, cross training guys. But the progress has been good.”

“Chris Brown and Thomas Bowman have been having excellent springs,” Cope said. “When our offensive line plays with great effort it is going to be fun to watch. Other guys that have been competing this spring for starting roles are: Logan Rodefer, Chase McLaughlin, Tim Apodoca, Josh Maxwell, Sidney Sherwood, Elijah Washington and Jacob Sinkwich.”

TA). Switching to the defensive side of the ball, there has been a great deal of progress with the play since the opening practice.

“Those kids are really taking pride in flying around to the football,” Skidmore said. “Coach Monsen, Coach (Earven) Flowers and the defensive staff have done a really good job this offseason finding new wrinkles and schemes to try and help put our guys in situations to be successful. The kids have really bought in to playing with relentless effort. I have seen a lot of leadership step up on this side of the ball.”

“Our performance defensively has improved almost daily,” Monsen said. “The kids are understanding concepts of where to be when the ball is snapped.”

TA). The defensive line and linebacking corps has undergone a changeover with the graduation of key players.

“The front seven have played well, we have rotated a lot of guys in there,” Skidmore said. “Guys are battling for positions. They have improved a lot since day one. Different kids flash on different days. That’s exciting to see.”

“Our front seven has had a good spring,” Monsen said. “All of them have stepped up and are working hard. They will be good before it’s all said and done”

TA). The defensive backs have good speed and are able to hang with fast receivers.

“We have a lot of returners in the secondary. We return three of the four starters from last year,” Skidmore said. “This group has had a great spring. Coach Flowers and Coach (Tom) Cipolla have really done a great job with this unit.”

“Our secondary has some speed,” Monsen said. “They have had a good spring and have been working extremely. They are going to be good.”

TA). Special teams don’t get much in the way of work, but you have a good punter/kicker returning in Logan Smith. Denver Holman is dangerous on punt returns and you have Anthony Fairbanks can break away on kick returns.

“I expect our special teams to be well coached and prepared,” Skidmore said. “We don’t do a whole lot of special teams work in the spring.”

TA). From each facet, what are your expectations for Wednesday’s game?

“I expect our kids to fly around and compete,” Skidmore said. “If we can get that consistently we can fix anything else. Our offense will win some reps and our defense will win some reps. The key to a good spring, is to be like that. When you have one group that dominates every day. You have a lot of work to do.”

“Offensively, we would like to see our tempo stay at the same fast paced that it has been under Coach Skidmore,” Cope said. “We want to see great effort at every position. Our kids have had an outstanding off-season and spring ball and want to finish on a high note.”

“On the spring game we hope for our kids to play hard and fast,” Monsen said. “We will expect great execution from them and to have a lot of fun.”

Related