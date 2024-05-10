Tigers get first practices of spring football

By: Aries Ramos

The Belton Journal

As spring unfolds in Texas, it brings a flurry of things, including storms, pool days, and the start of spring football.

This period is of utmost significance for local high schools, as it offers a glimpse into a team’s potential and sets the tone for the upcoming fall season.

The Belton Tigers kicked off their spring ball practices just over two weeks ago with the start of helmet-only days.

These days are used to implement the team’s basic scheme and get the athletes used to moving in a football sense again after months of off-season workouts.

The Tigers’ spring schedule includes 17 practices over the next month, giving the Tigers many opportunities to build the team in preparation for the fall season.

Spring football gives a head coach and the team the chance to decide and see who will step up to fill gaps left by the previous year’s graduating class. For the Tigers, the question is: who will take over for stand-out senior quarterback Reese Rumfield?

While the answer is not set in stone, the arrival of spring allows Belton Head Coach Brett Sniffin the opportunity to see his future quarterbacks in action.

As the team’s strategist, Coach Sniffin is keenly observing the players’ performance and potential. The spring also allows for friendly competition between teammates for the open role, a dynamic that Coach Sniffin encourages to foster a strong team spirit.

The Tigers’ four-week spring schedule concludes on May 15th with the final practice. The end of spring practice leads to what some consider the best part of springtime: the spring football game. This game is not just a friendly match, but a crucial event that allows the team to showcase their progress and potential for the upcoming fall season.

The Tigers’ spring game, a highly anticipated event, is set for the 16th of May. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. under the floodlights of Tiger Field, allowing the community to come together and witness the culmination of weeks of hard work and preparation. This is the perfect opportunity to see what their Tigers have in store, come the fall season.