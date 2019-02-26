Tigers’ Holman earns TSWA First Team All-State returner, Brown honorable mention

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 83 View / February 26, 2019

Two members of the Belton Tigers Football offensive unit collected Texas Sports Writers Association All-State honors for the 2019 season.

Denver Holman, Belton’s multi-talented wide returner/return specialist, was named Class 6A All-State First Team returner.

In the return game, Holman was bound for greatness from the opening game of the year. He had a school-record 84-yard punt return for a touchdown against Austin Westlake.

It paved the way for 18 punt returns for 284 yards and two punt touchdowns, for an electrifying 15.8 yards per punt return.

Holman was almost doubly as good in the kick return game. In 17 kick returns, Holman gained 521 yards and two kick return touchdowns, for a jaw-dropping 30.6 yards per return.

He also added 49 pass receptions for 729 yards (14.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns in the receiving game, as well as 10 rushes for 50 yards. His 1,554 all-purpose yards led the team.

Holman recently declared his intent to play collegiately at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Brown was named Class 6A TSWA All-State Honorable Mention.

He set three school records and tied another in 2018. He led the team with a school-record 75 receptions, team-leading 1,134 yards, a school-record 14 touchdowns, and school-record 21 receiving touchdowns for his Tiger career. His four touchdown receptions against Waco matched Davion Peoples’ record quartet of scores back in 2016 against Harker Heights.

Brown’s four-game stretch against Temple, Killeen, Ellison, and Waco were as hot of a receiving streak in program history. He had 34 receptions for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the streak, he averaged 17.9 yards per catch. After the opening week against Westlake when he had 10 receptions for 62 yards and a 6.2 yards-per-catch average, Brown did not average below another single-digit yards per catch night.

Brown recently committed to play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Related