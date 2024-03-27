Trap named to All Region team, District Offensive Player of Year

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Trap Johnson capped off his high school career with a pair of impressive honors.

On the heels of guiding the Tigers to the Region III-5A quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state finalist No. 10 Killeen Ellison, the senior swingman was placed on the 20-player Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region Team for the second consecutive season.

For the season, Johnson averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks to help Belton finish the season with a 30-7 overall record.

The production also helped Johnson earn another repeat accolade.

Johnson was also named the 22-5A All-District Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight year after guiding the Tigers to a fourth-place showing in the standings, winning 10 of 14 games.

He was joined on the list by several teammates.

Belton senior starting guards Gian Carlo and Shawn McLean were placed on the first and second teams, respectively.

McLean averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season, while Carlo was responsible for more than 1,000 points during his career.

Lake Belton senior Trevon Phillips was the Broncos’ lone representative on the list, landing on the second team.

Ellison junior guard JoJo McIver was named the all-district most valuable player, while sophomore teammate Sean Parks, a point guard, was named defensive player of the year, and Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. was named coach of the year.

Rounding out the superlatives, Waco University junior Luke Courtney was tabbed newcomer of the year.

Belton ISD had multiple honorable mentions as well.

Lake Belton junior Nelson Hayes and freshman Michael Lockett and Belton senior Keshawn Hopwood and junior Easton Barrett were recognized.

GLADNEY ON GIRLS ALL-REGION

Lake Belton senior guard Cassidy Gladney was placed on the TABC girls all-region team.

During her career with the Lady Broncos, Gladney, who was also named all-district co-most valuable player, recorded 1,434 points, 445 rebounds, 343 assists and 318 steals.

Lake Belton finished the season with an overall record of 24-13, placing third (11-3) in the district standings before advancing to the third round of the playoffs.