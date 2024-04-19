Tuesday’s strong storms dump rain locally, cause flooding

By MIKE MYERS

The Belton Journal

According to a press release issued by Paul Romer, Director of Communications, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the City of Belton was hit with some straight line winds that hit Leon Heights/Main Street area.

Two power poles were snapped in half and several fences in the neighborhood were blown over.

At 12:07 p.m., a driver headed northbound on the I-35 frontage road and entered water that was over the roadway at the Nolan Creek bridge.

The car was pinned against the guardrail. The person was able to get out of the car on their own, however, the car was stuck in flood waters for several hours.

The Belton Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team was deployed, but not needed for rescues. Belton Police Department, Fire Department, and Public Works responded to water over the frontage road.

TxDOT was requested to barricade the flooded area.

Nolan Creek’s elevation increased by 10 feet on Tuesday.

Monitors indicated that it rained seven inches over a 24-hour period.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no further updates were provided.

On Tuesday evening, Belton received more severe weather for several hours.

At of the time of printing on Wednesday, there were no other updates for the latest round of storms. Temperatures started out cooler with more winds on Wednesday.