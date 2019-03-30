U.S. Corrections LLC is hired for transporting Bell County prisoners

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 11 View / March 30, 2019

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on Monday, March 18 to discuss and consider items on the agenda.

Bell County has hired a new prisoner transportation company. Commissioners authorized the County Judge to enter into a contract for Prisoner Extradition and Transportation Services for Bell County. The contract was awarded to U.S. Corrections LLC. The contract period will be from the date of award to September 30, 2020. U.S. Corrections LLC may have the contract renewed for three. additional one-year renewal periods. Bell County will be charged by U.S. Corrections LLC $500 for each adult picked up and transported in one day. Bell County will also be charged $1.50 per mile for prisoner transportation.

No one came forward during a public hearing held regarding the installation of two additional stop signs on Blackberry Road. Commissioners approved two stop signs to be placed at the intersection of Blackberry and Royal in Salado.

Another public hearing was held to which no one came forward regarding the installation of a yield sign at Heritage Lane. Commissioners approved to install the yield sign on Heritage at the intersection with East Amity, in the Heritage Subdivision, located in Precinct 2.

Commissioners considered and approved a quote from SoftwareOne Inc. The quote is for $57,392.40 for the installation of Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise for all of Bell County’s computers, laptops and tablets.

The final plat of “Eagle’s Bend Subdivision” was approved by Commissioners. “Eagles Bend Subdivision is a one-block subdivision located within the City of Belton’s ETJ. Also approved by Commissioners was the final plat of the “Sherwood Shores IX” subdivision. “Sherwood Shore IX” is a one-block replat combining two lots in Sherwood Shores VII, and located within the City of Belton’s ETJ.

The minutes of the regular meeting on March 11 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

