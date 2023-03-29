UMHB College of Visual and Performing Arts presents Spring Musical March 31 – April 2 Special to the Journal The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) College of Visual and Performing Arts is excited to present the spring musical, “Into the Woods,” in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center March 31 through April 2. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Tickets are $20 each for adults, and tickets for children and seniors are $10 each. Children five years old and younger are free. Admission is also free for UMHB students, employees, and alumni with a valid Cru Card or Alumni card in person at the box office in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center. Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” is an epic stage adventure that uses the classic Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales to explore what might happen after “…and they all lived happily ever after.” The story includes Cinderella, Jack and his beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Prince Charming, and more. The cast, crew, orchestra, and production team include UMHB students, faculty, and staff. “Just as the show teaches us that ‘no one is alone’ and that we are stronger together, our spring musical is an enormous collaborative effort across the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the campus,” said Dr. Samantha Balboa, UMHB music professor and the show’s stage director. “Our cast and crew are made up of about 40 students who represent a wide range of majors and disciplines.” Balboa added, “We are teaming up with the Alpha Eta Gamma chapter of Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) to hold a children’s book drive. At each performance, UMHB members of KDP will be present to accept new or slightly used children’s books. We encourage those attending to use this opportunity to promote children’s literacy by donating a book! The books will be shared with children in Belton ISD, Temple ISD, and other local public schools with limited exposure to books at home.” To learn more, visit umhb.edu/pac. For additional event information and to purchase tickets, please call the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center at 254-295-5999 or email pac@umhb.edu. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour before the event start time. Courtesy Photo UMHB’s College of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting its spring performance, “Into the Woods”, March 31-April 2, at the Baugh Performance Hall.