UMHB recognizes three students with award for Christian leadership

Special to the Journal

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) honored students Joshua Bailey, Catherine Burke, and Bailey Plummer with the Gary and Diane Heavin Servant Leadership Award today during the final Chapel service this semester.

The award recognizes the students’ extraordinary time and energy devoted to ministry and community service during their years of study at UMHB. The award is named for Mr. and Mrs. Gary Heavin of Waco, who established a generous endowment at UMHB to fund this recognition annually. The honor included a $1,000 cash award for each student, a portion of which could be donated to an organization of their choice.

Joshua Bailey is a junior Small Business and Entrepreneurship major from Mansfield, TX, who attends Vintage Church in Temple. He is the son of Reginald and Versika Bailey. While at UMHB, Bailey has served as the head Resident Assistant of Lord Hall and as a Student Ambassador. He’s also been involved with First Year Collective, the Baptist Student Ministry Leadership Team, the Student Government Association Executive Cabinet, and the McLane College of Business Advisory Board. Bailey recently attended the Beach Reach mission trip in South Padre Island. He is giving a portion of his cash award to the Chiketa Cares Foundation, a nonprofit organization coordinating volunteer efforts and giving back to the DFW community.

Catherine Burke is a senior Business Management major, Christian Studies minor from Sunnyvale, Tx. She is the daughter of William and Keri Burke. Burke attends Temple Bible Church, where she has served as a college small group leader and college ministry intern. At UMHB, Burke has been involved in First Year Collective, Tri-Dub, Easter Pageant, Welcome Week, Young Life, and has served as the director for Missions Emphasis Week. She was also recently named to the Fall 2022 Provost’s Honor Roll list. Burke plans to use a portion of her cash award to donate to Feed My Sheep, a Christ-centered, Temple-based, volunteer-driven nonprofit organization formed to provide nourishment and basic human needs to the homeless and needy people of Bell County.

Bailey Plummer is a senior Health Science major with a concentration in Pre-Occupational Therapy from League City, Tx. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Plummer. While at UMHB, she has been involved in Welcome Week, Easter Pageant, Revival, First Year Collective, intramural soccer, and sand volleyball. Plummer attends Vista Community Church, where she volunteers in the children’s ministry, the college ministry, small group, service projects, and as a DNOW leader. She’s also an active volunteer at the McLane Children’s Hospital OT/PT outpatient gym. Plummer is a member of the Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society and the Alpha Chi Honor Society and has been named to the Provost’s Honor Roll list for six semesters. Plummer is giving a portion of her cash award to Vista Community Church.

Courtesy Photo

Catherine Burke, Joshua Bailey, and Bailey Plummer recently received the Gary and Diane Heavin Servant Leadership Award, bestowed by UMHB.