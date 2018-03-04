UMHB teams up with Hugh Shine for President’s Day event

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / March 4, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor’s College Republicans co-sponsored a President’s Day event on Feb. 19 with the Bell County Young Republicans.

The event, which was held in the Lord Conference center on campus grounds, served as an educational event for both UMHB students and Bell County residents. The event was meant to show how President’s Day is meant to honor current and previous presidents, a meaning that is assumed to be forgotten. Michael Jones, who is the President of the Bell County Young Republicans, was adamant that the event provided both an educational and enlightening experience for students and public alike:

“It is a very pleasant event with a strong attendance. I know that people will find it informative.”

The event was led by Jones, along with the Vice-President of the College Republicans Grace Scott, who also had the opportunity to speak for the event. Scott has been with the College Republicans since her freshman year at UMHB when the organization was re-charted in 2015. Throughout her collegiate career, Scott made her way from Secretary to Vice-President of the organization. When asked why the event was so important for both organizations, Scott responded with this: “I think it is important that we honor the presidents’ legacy with the utmost respect.”

The keynote speaker of the night was the Texas State Representative of the Republican Party, Hugh D. Shine. The State Rep. has been involved with the Bell County Young Republicans and the College Republicans since his election and supports both organizations wholeheartedly.

“When Michael asked me to speak at this event,” said Shine, “I immediately said yes.” Shine has both organizations to thank for supporting him throughout his election and sees that he shows his appreciation with enthusiasm.

The event began with an introduction/biography of three former presidents: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Raegan. Both organizations felt these three were perfect candidates to historically and ideally represent President’s Day. All three introductions were given by members of the College Republicans, and Michael Jones, before Shine’s speech on the event.

The night ended with thanks from both Scott and Jones, as well as an invitation to a complimentary membership from the Bell County Young Republicans to students, public, and especially individuals from different counties who wanted to get involved. The event ended with a reception and a refreshed understanding of what President’s Day is really about.

