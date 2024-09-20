UMHB’s presents annual 9/11 Memorial

Special to the Journal

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT-UMHB) announced they have planted 2,977 American flags at Luther Memorial on the UMHB campus to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

UMHB students helped plant flags on Sunday evening. This event is one of YCT’s longest-running traditions.

“This memorial serves as a powerful reminder of the courage, resilience, and unity that emerged from one of our nation’s darkest days,” said Emily Boyd, Vice Chairman of the Young Conservatives of Texas at UMHB. “These flags not only honor the victims but also symbolize the enduring spirit of the American people.”

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, which means many current UMHB students were not alive or do not remember the events.

“While the majority of students here now did not witness the tragic events of 9/11, we still honor those who lost their lives on that day,” said Cassidy Schnoor, Chairman of Young Conservatives of Texas at UMHB. “Our generation needs to learn about that day and continue our commitment to freedom.”

“As we reflect on the events of 9/11, we extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders, service members, and civilians who displayed extraordinary bravery on that day and in the days that followed. This memorial is open to the public, and we invite the community to join us in remembering those who perished and in paying tribute to the heroes who emerged from this tragedy,” Boyd added.

Members of the UMHB and surrounding communities were encouraged to attend the memorial.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

American flags are displayed at the Luther Memorial on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.