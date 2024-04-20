Paula Unberhagen

February 6, 1950 – April 20, 2024

Paula Gay Stroud Unberhagen of Holland, Texas, passed away on April 20th, 2024, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Graveside services are at 2 p.m. on April 25th, 2024, at Holland Cemetery, Holland, Texas.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton.

Paula was born on February 6th, 1950, in Lubbock, Texas to Jesse C. and Pauline Lancaster Stroud.

Paula married William “Bill” Unberhagen on June 1st, 1973, in Lubbock, Texas. She spent her life raising her children and was an elementary school teacher until she retired. In her spare time, she like sewing, cooking, growing flowers, especially Easter Lilies, and quilting blankets with the ladies from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bartlett, Texas.

She is survived by her husband Bill, and her sons: Chase and wife Janet Unberhagen of Austin, Texas; Clay and wife Carla Unberhagen of Holland, Texas. Brothers: Dale and wife Judie Stroud of Caldwell, Texas; Lynn and wife Patricia Stroud of Holland, Texas; and grandchildren Jack and Mary Unberhagen of Austin, Texas.

In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Holland ISD scholarship fund: tnemjo@hollandisd.org.