Upcoming May 4 MPR Mayoral and City Council election questionnaire

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

With the May 4 general election coming up, we asked the Mayoral and City Council candidates to respond to a series of questions that pertain to relevant topics in Morgan’s Point Resort. Their answers are in their own words.

Mayoral Candidates:

W.J. “Billy” Bryan

What thoughts do you have, if any, to improve the appearance of Morgan’s Point Resort?

W.B.- Morgan’s Point Resort has lots of natural beauty with the lake, trees, and wildlife. I believe we should again have some type of monument welcoming people to our city. This can be constructed with city crews on the city owned land on FM2483.

What policies, procedures, and town ordinances will you, if elected, advocate to be changed, and what changes do you suggest? What is your first priority?

W.B.- I don’t know of any that need to be changed yet, but my first priority is to ensure that the City’s most valuable asset – it’s employees – are taken care of. Money is important but so are working conditions, support, equipment, and other obligations to make their work with the city a career and not a job.

How will the city handle the growth that will eventually come along with the new high school that’s being built near MPR?

W.B.- This is the greatest opportunity for the City to set in motion plans that will bring new businesses to help grow sales tax revenue to help offset the current burden put on our property owners with property tax rate.

How will the city handle plans for traffic flow, needs for water and road repair?

W.B.- I will develop a scheduled road maintenance plan with budget set asides to ensure that we do not get so far behind that it results in a tax increase due to borrowing for these needs. Additionally I will work with both the County and TxDot for the road improvements needed on County Road and FM2483 as well.

How would you address the challenges of storm water retention as more and more subdivisions are added in MPR?

W.B.- Obviously being close to the lake means there is lots of water that flows through our city making its way to the lake. I think that it is important that the city follow through on the storm water Management planning that was begun several years ago. With most of the city being served by ditches to move the water through as opposed to curbs and gutters as in other cities it is important that the city keep watch over them to insure they are maintained and flowing correctly.

What do you enjoy about MPR?

W.B.- I enjoy the peaceful setting of lake and sunsets, coupled with a safe community because of its first responders, that makes this a beautiful place to live.

City Council candidates:

Donna Hartman

What thoughts do you have, if any, to improve the appearance of Morgan’s Point Resort?

D.H.- We have applied for a grant for our City Parks which would not only improve the appearance of our city, but improve the quality of life for our residents. With the beauty of Lake Belton in the background a walking trail is planned. In addition, new playground equipment, improved pavilion, scenic benches, are all part of our EDC’s master park plan. I will continue to work with our Code Enforcement in an effort to keep our City clean. We are blessed with citizen volunteers that walk our roads picking up trash and debris. Our City is a natural treasure already surrounded by beautiful Lake Belton and where nature abounds.

What policies, procedures, and town ordinances will you, if elected, advocate to be changed, and what changes do you suggest? What is your first priority?

D.H.- I have already suggested and made changes in regard to code enforcement, language changes in the Ordinances for clearer definition, money saving procedures, and most important, writing Public Comment rules that gave a voice back to our citizens. A priority now would be changes in our Zoning and Building Ordinances especially in regards to the new developments.

How will the city handle the growth that will eventually come along with the new high school that’s being built near MPR?

D.H.- We are excited about the new High School that will soon be near our city. Our businesses, restaurants new home development, and home values should all be positively impacted. Empty commercial lots have the potential to be developed as more parents, students, teachers and staff will come into and thru our community. Morgan’s Point Resort’s Master Plan calls for one officer per 500 population so we know that as our population grows additional officers may be needed. Our officers both in the Police and Fire department are highly trained and among the best in the county. Our city and subdivision ordinances ,Master Plan, as well as the work of our City staff, Water and Maintenance Departments, Planning and Zoning, and Council will also help guide this growth. Our city has experienced growth before. Our second water tower was planned and land purchased way in advance of when it was erected We experienced 40%growth from 2000-2010 according to the census. Our city, subdivision, and master plans, as well as the work of our City staff, Water, Maintenance Departments, Planning and Zoning, and Council will help guide this growth.

How will the city handle plans for traffic flow, needs for water and road repair?

D.H.- With growth comes issues of water, traffic, and roads. The City of Morgan’s Point Resort has two water towers and a ground storage tank. With over one half million gallons of water storage, we exceed the amount required byTCEQ. We know however with peak times in the summer and with the new growth we will need to have another ground storage at our other Tower. As to traffic, a meeting is being setup with Susan Kincannon (BISD)her architect and also our chief of police to discuss traffic issues. As to road repair presently we have .25% of our sales tax dedicated to road work. With the potential of increase of sales and development of commercial lots this should add to the revenue stream.

How would you address the challenges of storm water retention as more and more subdivisions are added in MPR?

D.H.- We have had and will continue to address these challenges at workshops with our city engineer and in reviewing their studies. We will continue to seek professional advice in this area.

What do you enjoy about MPR?

D.H.- Everything! I have called Morgan’s Point Resort my home for 42 years. I have four generations of my family living here. It is a beautiful lake community with caring and compassionate citizens steeped in tradition and service. Our staff, fire and police officers are known by their first names. We live in a safe community where we all look after each other and genuinely care about the welfare of our city. It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Morgan’s Point Resort for 28 years as an Alderperson, Mayor Pro-Tem and Mayor. It would be a privilege to do so again.

Bruce Allen Leonhardt Sr.

What thoughts do you have, if any, to improve the appearance of Morgan’s Point Resort?

B.L.- I believe that Morgan’s Point has a charm of it’s own and that is what attracts people to this Community. We have the best kept Marina on the Lake that compliments the beauty of the Lake itself. The EDC has plans for improving the appearance of our existing parks and when the funds become available this will help to make these Public spaces more attractive for our Families to enjoy.

What policies, procedures, and town ordinances will you, if elected, advocate to be changed, and what changes do you suggest? What is your first priority?

B.L.- I think the existing Council has done a great job of making changes where needed. Changes in policies, procedures and ordinances is something that needs to be either identified or discussed with the City Manager. The Council then needs to get Citizen input before making decisions that will affect the entire Community. These are topics that will need to be addressed as they arise.

How will the city handle the growth that will eventually come along with the new high school that’s being built near MPR?

B.L.- With the completion of the new High School just down the road we can certainly count on somethings changing in and around our Community. At this point in time I think it would be premature to speculate on what these changes will be. What I can tell you is that we will have to look at and evaluate new housing developments as well as commercial and or retail space to see what impact they will have on the City and what the Tax income will be. We need to make smart decisions not necessarily to control growth but to insure that the growth is in the best interest of the City.

How will the city handle plans for traffic flow, needs for water and road repair?

B.L.- Again we will have to evaluate what the existing infrastructure can handle as far as additional growth. Road improvements has always been a challenge for the City and if traffic increases in the City then we have to look at budgeting more money for road improvements. But as more money is spent on road improvements then some other areas might suffer. These are the things that must be looked at during the next budget planning session.

How would you address the challenges of storm water retention as more and more subdivisions are added in MPR?

B.L.- If more subdivisions are added in the City then it should be the responsibility of the City Manager and the Building Inspector to insure that the Builders are complying with all State and local regulations. As far as the cost for installing retention ponds this should be the burden of the Developer and Builder. The City should not absorb any of these related costs.

What do you enjoy about MPR?

B.L.- Morgan’s Point is a very unique Community with that small community feel and charm. The one thing that I really like about the community is how the citizens have become involved by attending the monthly council meetings and making their voices heard. This is the citizens community not just the council. As a council member I do appreciate the input for the citizens as we do consider this information and views in our decision making process. I also enjoy the beauty of the Lake and the surrounding area. It is a great place to live if you are retired or raising a family.

Ronny Snow

What thoughts do you have, if any, to improve the appearance of Morgan’s Point Resort?

R.S.- I would improve the appearance by replacing our old city entrance signs. Our city is deserving of affordable, welcoming signs that reflect our charm. I also believe our green easements should have dead trees removed. This would reduce fire dangers.

Lastly, our Master Parks Plan created in 2016 listed sidewalks as the most requested item. I have not forgotten this request! Sidewalks add a finished look and accessibility around the city.

What policies, procedures, and town ordinances will you, if elected, advocate to be changed, and what changes do you suggest? What is your first priority?

R.S.- Maintaining our city’s property values are a top priority. In doing so, I would advocate for any ordinances that preserve our tidiness. We should also review our ordinances often to keep up with current trends.

How will the city handle the growth that will eventually come along with the new high school that’s being built near MPR?

R.S.- I would handle our growth by using increased revenue from new housing additions. This revenue would be used to hire additional employees. Also equipment to maintain the growth.

How will the city handle plans for traffic flow, needs for water and road repair?

R.S.- In prior years money was not properly allocated for road improvements. I am working with the new City Manager to make road improvements a priority. The city is conducting an independent water rate study for future needs. We are also meeting with Dr. Kincannon and her staff to determine road improvement.

How would you address the challenges of storm water retention as more and more subdivisions are added in MPR?

R.S.- Subdivisions are required to submit a development plan to include engineered retention ponds. This is done prior to city council approval of the subdivision.

What do you enjoy about MPR?

R.S.- I enjoy MPR because we have a beautiful lake that is easily enjoyed by all. It is a small, safe community with many city events. MPR is a place where we feel great about raising our family.

