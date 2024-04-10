November 22, 1937 – April 8, 2024

Funeral services for Velma Ann Putman, 86, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home with Dr. Leroy Kemp and Rev. Andy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home.

Mrs. Putman died Monday, April 8, 2024 in a Belton nursing home.

Mrs. Putman was born November 22, 1937 in Aransas Pass, the daughter of Clifford Cavitt and Iva (Manning) Cavitt. She graduated from Aransas Pass High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Corpus Christi in 1961. She married Larry Brenton Putman, July 21, 1962 in Aransas Pass.

Velma taught school in Kentucky, Missouri and Texas during her 29 year career. However, most of those years were spent in Temple and Belton School Districts at Meredith, Leon Heights and Sparta elementary schools.

Velma is a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church Belton where her and her husband served as minister of music for 30 years. Velma sang in the First Baptist Church choir, taught Sunday School and assisted her husband directing the Golden Age Club.

Velma’s other associations included membership in the Woman’s Wednesday Club. She was treasurer of the Friends of the Lena Armstrong Library Board from 2006-2008.

Mrs. Putman was preceded in death by her husband, Larry on January 12, 2022 after 59 years of marriage; her parents and siblings, Willie Lee Cavitt Jones, Ella Laura Cavitt Buckingham, Jimmie Lamar Cavitt, Clifford Henry “Buddy” Cavitt Jr, and Ernest Truman Cavitt.

Survivors include three children, Andrea Kaye Putman of Belton, Elvin Jay Putman of Louisville, Kentucky and Melvin Ray Putman and wife Brittany Mullis-Putman of Belton; one brother Walton Donald Cavitt of Amarillo; seven grandchildren, Robert, Erica and husband Jacob Black, Noah, Joshua and wife Katie Webb-Putman, Ackery, Madison, and Gavin; five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Wyatt, Ryleigh and Maizy.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the care given to Velma by the nursing staff at Park Place Manor Nursing Home as well as that administered by Amedisys Hospice Care.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.