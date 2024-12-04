Vista Real Estate distributes 150 Thanksgiving meal boxes

By Daniel Moctezuma

The Belton Journal

The parking lot of Vista Real Estate was bustling early last Friday morning, as the company handed out 150 Thanksgiving meal boxes, each including a frozen 11-pound turkey and a variety of sides, all at no cost to local families.

Caroline Conway, Vista Real Estate’s director of marketing, shared how quickly the community responded.

“We had people here at 7:15 a.m., so we had to start 30 minutes earlier than planned,” Conway said. “By 10:10, we were out of boxes. The line stretched all the way back to Walmart.”

The event, funded through proceeds from Vista’s 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, was organized to give back to the community during the holiday season.

Bret Friemel, a Vista Real Estate owner, explained the inspiration behind the giveaway.

“We hold a company-wide golf tournament every year, and it sells out in about 45 minutes,” Friemel said. “The proceeds always go toward something that benefits the community, and this year, we used them for the 150 Thanksgiving meals.”

The meal boxes contained everything needed for a holiday feast, including twin packs of Hawaiian sweet rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, macaroni and cheese, turkey gravy, and stuffing mix.

Conway explained how the golf tournament supports the community.

“Our golf tournament is an annual charity, a 501(c)(3), so all the funds we raise are given back to the community,” she said.

This year’s tournament, held in September at Mill Creek in Salado, raised approximately $40,000 after expenses, according to Jimmy Torres, one of Vista Real Estate’s owners. The funds supported both the Thanksgiving giveaway and a donation to Toys for Tots.

“This is something near and dear to our hearts,” Torres said. “We’re a company that thrives on giving back, and all of our agents and staff volunteer their time to make events like this possible.”

Looking ahead, Vista Real Estate hopes to expand the effort in 2025. Torres mentioned their ambitious goal of providing 500 Thanksgiving meals next year, with plans already underway to secure more sponsors and community support.

For more information about Vista Real Estate and their annual charity events, visit their office at 105 Lake Rd. in Belton or call 254-231-0209.