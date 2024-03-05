VOTE TODAY!!! – March 5th- in the primary election!!

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The Belton Journal



As of Monday 2/26, a total of 10,664 Bell County voters had cast their ballots, 8,601 Republican and 2,063 Democrat. The Bell County Annex in Belton has seen the most voters pass through, with 3,139, about one-third. Voters may vote at any location in the county, regardless of their residency or precinct. Bell County belongs to the Countywide Polling Place Program. Voting locations include:

Belton – Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd.

Temple – Temple ISD Admin Building, 401 Santa Fe Way.

Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach.

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Dr.

Killeen – Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.

Killeen – Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.

This election season has a lineup of candidates in county, state, and national elections. Locally, Bell County voters will be making their choice for Sheriff, with William (Bill) Cooke, Frank Hernandez, Fred Harris on the ballot. One of the three will replace longtime Sheriff Eddy Lange, who previously announced he would not be running for reelection. There is no Democratic candidate for sheriff, so the primary will decide the sheriff election.

In the race for Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Russell T. Schneider – incumbent, Republican, and Marianne Miller – Democrat, are on the ballots for their respective parties. As neither are opposed, the two will face off in the November 2024 general election. County terms of office will end on Dec. 31, 2024 and the winners will take office on Jan. 1, 2025.In the race for U.S. House District 31, longtime incumbent Congressman John Carter is one of six candidates in the Republican party. This year he faces William Abel (Copperas Cove), John Carnan Anderson (Round Rock), Abhiram Garapati (Cedar Park), Mack Latimer (Belton), and Mike Williams (Georgetown) in the primary. In the Democratic race, Rick Von Pfeil (Tay–lor), Brian Walbridge (Leander), and Stuart Whitlow (Round Rock) are on the ballot. The primary winners for those parties, as with the county offices, will face off in the November general election. Texas House District 55 incumbent Hugh D. Shine is being opposed by Jorge J. Estrada (Temple), Davis Ford, and Hillary Hickland (Belton). Jennifer Lee appears on the Democratic ballot.

