Voter-Palooza hosted at Bell County Starbucks locations

By Joshua Rivera, Correspondent

In addition to ordering a seasonal beverage, Belton residents will be able to register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections at the Starbucks on 200 I-35 on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The 12-hour registration blitz is called Voter-Palooza, and is an initiative undertaken by Bell County resident Irene Andrews.

“I am a Texas Silver-Haired Legislator and I am passionate about voter registration,” Andrews said. “To that end, I am organizing a 12 hour blitz of voter registration at all nine of the free-standing Starbucks locations in Bell County.”

Voter education and awareness is also a focus of the registration drive. Oct. 9 will be the last day to register to vote, and this will be the first election in which ballot marking devices will be used in addition to the traditional ballots Bell County residents have been accustomed to. Either method of voting will be viable this year, but this is the last election the older ballot style will be used.

Besides the Knights Way location, the other participating cafes include the South Clear Creek, South Fort Hood St., Trimmier Rd., and W. Stan Schlueter Loop locations in Killeen; the Knights Way location in Harker Heights; and the 31st St., West Adams, and Hwy. 53 locations in Temple.

