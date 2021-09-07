Bell County residents will Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By RACHEL STRICKLAND

Belton Journal

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Bell County area residents to join in on the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 11 at Liberty Park in Belton.

The event starts with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m.

All Alzheimer’s Association events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, the association asks that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site. The association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.

Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods for those who still do not wish to participate in-person.

On the day of the walk, participants will have the opportunity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by participating in the Promise Garden ceremony. This ceremony is, according to alz.org, a hands-on, mission-focused activity that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

Walk manager Christy Hill said this year’s event will be a little different.

“We will not only be honoring those people with Alzheimer’s at this year’s walk,” Hill said. “It is also the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Center towers, and we will have a special memorial service to remember all of those who lost their lives that day.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s offers participants an opportunity to understand the personal impact of Alzheimer’s on local families, as well as the additional challenges posed for caregivers during the pandemic.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/bellcounty.

File Photo

The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew many attendees from Central Texas. This year’s event will be a combination of in-person, with a virtual option as well. The walk will be held at Liberty Park, starting at 9 a.m.