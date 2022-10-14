By Clay WhittingtonBelton Journal

The Broncos and Lady Broncos advanced to the area round of the team tennis playoffs after traveling Tuesday to College Station, where they defeated Magnolia West 12-4 to earn the Class 5A bi-district championship.

Lake Belton started by winning five of the seven doubles matches before cruising in singles competition.

With the victory, the Broncos and Lady Broncos will play either Georgetown East View or Austin Crockett in the area round either today, Friday or Saturday.

An area-round win would place Lake Belton in the regional quarterfinals either Monday or Tuesday.

Belton’s season came to a close Tuesday, when it lost 11-0 to A&M Consolidated.

BELTON ISD GOLF

The Broncos won, while the Tigers recorded a two-day total of 615 to place second out of a dozen teams at last weekend’s Lampasas Fall Invitational.

Composed of Jackson Null, Miles Parker, Chandler Cooke, Colby Connor and Chase Passentino-Sloane, Lake Belton rallied from trailing Belton by four shots following the first round to winning by five strokes and earning its second consecutive tournament title.

Belton opened by posting a 299 at Lampasas’ Hancock Park Golf Club before relocating to Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Club, where the Tigers shot a 316.

Individually, Tigers senior Hutton Hoelscher had a 70-77–147 to place second overall, while teammate Daniel Perkins, a sophomore, was third with a score of 72-77–149. The sophomore trio of Haden Hoelscher (78-81–159), Harrison Thrasher (79-81–160) and Miguel Matos (84-87–171) rounded out Belton’s scoring.

The Broncos do not compete again until Oct. 31, when they take part in the Lake Belton Invitational at Temple’s Wildflower Country Club.

The Lady Tigers were set to compete at Copperas Cove’s tournament on Wednesday, but the event was canceled. Their next match is the Hutto Invitational at The Golf Club at Star Ranch on Oct. 26.

BELTON GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tryouts for the upcoming Lady Tigers’ season will begin Wednesday and last three days.

Sessions will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. each day with cuts being made Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Athletes already participating in fall sports will be allowed to try out following the conclusion of their current sport’s season.

Tryouts are required for anybody who is not in the first or eighth athletic period.

For more information, contact Belton head coach Eric Regier at eric.regier@bisd.net.

LAKE BELTON GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Broncos will conduct a two-day tryout for the upcoming season beginning Wednesday, running from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

A current physical and all other necessary paperwork must be on file with the school to participate.

LAKE BELTON BOYS BASKETBALL

The Broncos will conduct freshmen tryouts for the upcoming season Oct. 28. There will be two sessions with one running from 7:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. and another from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

A one-hour team selection meeting will be held Nov. 4, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Tryouts for all sophomore, junior and senior players, who are not on the varsity football team, will be on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. Each session runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a one-hour team selection meeting set for Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Varsity football players will have an opportunity to try out once the football season is complete.

All participants must have a current physical on file with the school, be in good academic standing and complete all necessary paperwork in advance.

Athletic clothes and shoes are required at tryouts.

For more information, email Broncos head boys basketball coach Zane Johnston at zane.johnston@bisd.net.