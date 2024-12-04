Woodland Cottages opens retirement community in Belton, College Station

Special to the Journal

Carbon Shepherd Development, a joint venture between two commercial real estate veterans, has announced the opening of two new Woodland Cottages communities in Belton, at 475 River Fair Blvd., and in College Station.

Woodland Cottages is a gated retirement community that offers privacy, comfort and social engagement. Leasing details and scheduling private tours are now available on the community’s website.

Woodland Cottages redefines retirement living with its pet-friendly, residential-style cottages.

Residents can select from thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom options featuring zero-threshold showers, spacious closets, modern, open kitchen concepts and other accessibility-friendly features that make independent living easy and comfortable. Select cottages also offer back patios, fenced backyards and attached garages.

To enrich seniors’ independent lifestyle, Woodland Cottages offers a community with amenities such as a social calendar filled with engaging neighborhood events and access to a stunning clubhouse with a game room, swimming pool, and a fitness center offering individual and group exercise.

With amenities like maintenance-free living, professional landscaping, and a range of recreational facilities, Woodland Cottages lets residents focus on enjoying life to the fullest.

“Woodland Cottages provides active seniors with a connected community where residents can enjoy the privacy and comfort of a home with the benefits of community living,” says Ed Garahan, Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Carbon Companies. “We are excited to welcome future residents to experience a new standard of retirement living in Belton and College Station.”

Located in Central Texas, Belton offers residents the warmth of small-town charm with big-city amenities. With a thriving arts and culture scene, diverse array of dining and shopping options, and a large, scenic lake, Belton is an ideal destination.

College Station is a vibrant city known for being home to Texas A&M University. The city combines the buzz of college-town life with a welcoming community spirit. From vast dining options, parks and green spaces, historic and cultural attractions like the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, to a walk around campus, a football game at the historic Kyle Field, or visits to the charming downtown districts of College Station and the nearby Bryan, TX, there are endless options for College Station residents.

Visit https://woodlandcottages.com/communities/belton/ or call 800-960-3748 to learn more about pre-leasing and to schedule a private tour at Woodland Cottages in Belton.