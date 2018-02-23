Youth Fair and Rodeo comes to Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / February 23, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

The Belton County PRCA Rodeo was held this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center. Spectators enjoyed watching professionals cowboys and cowgirls compete in their respective events to include World Champions such as Trevor Brazile, Sage Kimzey, Mary Walker and Kaycee Feilds, to name a few.

A fan favorite ‘Mutton Bustin’ allows local kids 5-7 years of age to show their skills for a chance to win the Champion Buckle given nightly, Belt buckle and trophies were sponsored by the Bell County Cowboy and Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The Rodeo also showcased multiple vendors who took the opportunity to reach out with their respective businesses to the public.

“We’re always looking forward to it,” said Anna Funk, owner of the Horse Collectible Stand. Funk, who moved down from Colorado with her husband, uses events like the Rodeo as a means of promoting her business. Other businesses like Advanced Chiropractic and Kona Ice were set up in hopes of providing the community of Belton goods and services at the Rodeo. Dr. Justin Chernivec, who oversaw the chiropractic stand, gave free consultations and spine evaluations for people who cared to improve their health. “We are here to tell people how we can help” Chernivec.

Belton’s 4H Exchange Program also made an appearance at the Rodeo, selling programs and raffle tickets to raise money for future events and scholarships. The 4H Exchange Program works like a student exchange program: 4H members from different counties will participate in a fun, learning experience with another branch. The 4H Exchange participates in the Rodeo every year, providing both a fun and educational experience for the program members. Kathy Ide, who is the 4H manager of the Belton branch, explained how the Rodeo gives the kids a chance to give back to the community, and then some; “All the proceeds from the rodeo go to the scholarship fund. It’s an event that really brings the community together.”

Tina Butler, Rodeo Chairman shares, “The PRCA Rodeo is held each year in conjunction with the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show. All proceeds from the rodeo benefit the Bell County Youth Scholarship Program. We are very excited to be a part of and doing our part for future education for the kids from Bell County”. We would like to thank all of our Sponsors and the community for making this event a success.

