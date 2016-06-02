Local News
15 children find forever homes in Bell County
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Nov. 17 will go down as one of the happiest days of the year for 15 children and the local families who adopted them at the annual Bell County Bar Association’s Adoption Day event. Families,...
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With November being adoption awareness month, there is a...
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted...
By Danielle Wellborn-Tyler Correspondent It was a fun Friday night at the Belton Early...
Lifestyles
Belton businesses celebrate the season at Holiday Open House
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent The businesses at River Oaks Center on Lake Road in Belton organized a Holiday Open House last Thursday as a way to spend time with clients and customers while celebrating the season. Participating businesses held...
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor BJ’s Flower Shop is a well-known full-service florist that...
By Danielle McCarthy Correspondent The Central Texas Master Singers will finish its annual lineup...
COURTESY PHOTO AWARE volunteers are counting bookmarks which are being counted out for area...
Sports
Belton Football’s end of season banquet celebrates 2016
By Tony Adams Sports Editor The Belton Tigers gathered at the Belton Multipurpose Athletic Complex last Wednesday to honor the 2016 football teams for their performances on and off the gridiron this season. Belton finished 8-4 in 2016 and 4-2...
No. 1 UMHB playing for NCAA Division III National Championship against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV
By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been 12 years since the No....
No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor bolts to 27-10 victory over Linfield in NCAA D-III Second Round, play Wheaton Saturday in Quarter Final
By Tony Adams Sports Editor The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team went into...
Anytime you have a team that can average 43.75 points per game in a...
Classifieds
Upcoming live and online auctions!
UPCOMING LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTIONS- Mega Tool Auction- November 12th – 9AM, 402 S Austin, St, Holland, TX 76534- Estate Auction 1 Car, 3 Trucks, 2 Buses, Trailer & Thousands of Tools plus much, much more! Premium Signs Business Liquidation...
Goodyear celebrates Belton grand opening
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Goodyear recently held their grand opening of their store on Main Street and it was quite...
Aware holds Annual Christmas on the Farm
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Local nonprofit Aware Central Texas celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual Christmas on the...
Thousands share a meal at H-E-B Feast of Sharing in Temple
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent About 500 volunteers from the Belton-Temple area teamed up to serve thousands of pounds of ham,...
Angel Tree fosters parent-child relationships
By David Tuma Publisher Angel Tree is a special project for children who have parents who are either in the Bell...
APS assists elderly by putting resources in hand
By Kiera Pixler Correspondent Adult Protective Services (APS) investigates abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the elderly (65 and older) and persons...
Residents brag on care, services at Park Place Manor
By Lindsay Starr Platt Correspondent “It is not home, but they care about me, and that makes it my home now.”...
Save the date: Senior Expo 2016 is near
Special to the Journal The 7th annual Senior Expo will be held on Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 to 12:00 at...
Senior Expo features Roaring Twenties theme
By Patrick Lacombe The Belton Journal The annual Senior Expo was held Tuesday, and it was standing room only as people...
