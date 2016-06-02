Local News
Headstart commits to building stronger families
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With more than 995 years of combined early headstart and early childhood education throughout the 16 centers, Central Texas 4c is making a difference for more than young children. They are trying to make a...
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Nov. 17 will go down as one of the...
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With November being adoption awareness month, there is a...
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted...
Lifestyles
In The Mood hosts New Year’s Eve dance
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Since 1999, In the Mood Ballroom has been offering dance lessons to the public for more than 16 years. Renovation of the building started in April of 1999 and it opened in November. The building...
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent The businesses at River Oaks Center on Lake Road...
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor BJ’s Flower Shop is a well-known full-service florist that...
By Danielle McCarthy Correspondent The Central Texas Master Singers will finish its annual lineup...
Sports
Belton Softball: A test at Friends of Round Rock Tourney
By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been seven months since the Belton Lady Tigers ended the regular season as Class 6A’s No. 1 ranked team, went four rounds into the playoffs and graduated one of most esteemed classes in...
By Tony Adams Sports Editor The Belton Tigers gathered at the Belton Multipurpose Athletic...
No. 1 UMHB playing for NCAA Division III National Championship against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV
By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been 12 years since the No....
No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor bolts to 27-10 victory over Linfield in NCAA D-III Second Round, play Wheaton Saturday in Quarter Final
By Tony Adams Sports Editor The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team went into...
Classifieds
Upcoming live and online auctions!
UPCOMING LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTIONS- Mega Tool Auction- November 12th – 9AM, 402 S Austin, St, Holland, TX 76534- Estate Auction 1 Car, 3 Trucks, 2 Buses, Trailer & Thousands of Tools plus much, much more! Premium Signs Business Liquidation...
Headstart commits to building stronger families
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With more than 995 years of combined early headstart and early childhood education throughout the 16...
15 children find forever homes in Bell County
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Nov. 17 will go down as one of the happiest days of the year for 15...
‘Tremendous’ amount of area foster families needed
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With November being adoption awareness month, there is a strong need to spread the word about...
by Josh R - November 18, 2016
Local Cowboy Church Hosts First Ever Friday Family Night
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted its first ever Friday Family Night last...
by Josh R - November 16, 2016
Belton Softball: A test at Friends of Round Rock Tourney
By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been seven months since the Belton Lady Tigers ended the regular season as Class...
Belton Football’s end of season banquet celebrates 2016
By Tony Adams Sports Editor The Belton Tigers gathered at the Belton Multipurpose Athletic Complex last Wednesday to honor the 2016...
No. 1 UMHB playing for NCAA Division III National Championship against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV
By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been 12 years since the No. 1-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders had...
No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor bolts to 27-10 victory over Linfield in NCAA D-III Second Round, play Wheaton Saturday in Quarter Final
By Tony Adams Sports Editor The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team went into Saturday’s contest against Linfield College knowing full...
In The Mood hosts New Year’s Eve dance
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Since 1999, In the Mood Ballroom has been offering dance lessons to the public for more...
Belton businesses celebrate the season at Holiday Open House
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent The businesses at River Oaks Center on Lake Road in Belton organized a Holiday Open House...
BJ’s Flower Shop settles into new location
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor BJ’s Flower Shop is a well-known full-service florist that is family owned and operated. Since beginning...
Master Singers’ Christmas concert series finale set for Monday
By Danielle McCarthy Correspondent The Central Texas Master Singers will finish its annual lineup of Christmas concerts on Monday, Dec. 12,...
Goodyear celebrates Belton grand opening
By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Goodyear recently held their grand opening of their store on Main Street and it was quite...
Aware holds Annual Christmas on the Farm
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Local nonprofit Aware Central Texas celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual Christmas on the...
Thousands share a meal at H-E-B Feast of Sharing in Temple
By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent About 500 volunteers from the Belton-Temple area teamed up to serve thousands of pounds of ham,...
Angel Tree fosters parent-child relationships
By David Tuma Publisher Angel Tree is a special project for children who have parents who are either in the Bell...
Upcoming live and online auctions!
UPCOMING LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTIONS- Mega Tool Auction- November 12th – 9AM, 402 S Austin, St, Holland, TX 76534- Estate Auction...
APS assists elderly by putting resources in hand
By Kiera Pixler Correspondent Adult Protective Services (APS) investigates abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the elderly (65 and older) and persons...
by G Edds - September 20, 2016
Residents brag on care, services at Park Place Manor
By Lindsay Starr Platt Correspondent “It is not home, but they care about me, and that makes it my home now.”...
by G Edds - August 31, 2016
Save the date: Senior Expo 2016 is near
Special to the Journal The 7th annual Senior Expo will be held on Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 to 12:00 at...
by G Edds - August 21, 2016
Senior Expo features Roaring Twenties theme
By Patrick Lacombe The Belton Journal The annual Senior Expo was held Tuesday, and it was standing room only as people...
by Sarah - October 16, 2014