Headstart commits to building stronger families By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With more than 995 years of combined early headstart and early childhood education throughout the 16 centers, Central Texas 4c is making a difference for more than young children. They are trying to make a...

15 children find forever homes in Bell County By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Nov. 17 will go down as one of the happiest days of the year for 15 children and the local families who adopted them at the annual Bell County Bar Association’s Adoption Day event. Families,...

‘Tremendous’ amount of area foster families needed By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With November being adoption awareness month, there is a strong need to spread the word about how families can help kids that are in the system, whether it be adopting or fostering. Bright Future is...

Local Cowboy Church Hosts First Ever Friday Family Night By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted its first ever Friday Family Night last week. A handful of members gathered at the church Friday evening to spend time together, eat snacks and watch...

Early childhood school sets bar for fun By Danielle Wellborn-Tyler Correspondent It was a fun Friday night at the Belton Early Childhood School as they held their 3rd annual Fall Festival. The parking lot was packed, and kids could be seen running with pure excitement from booth...

Trifecta Craftsmen launches interior remodelling, puppy faces By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor If you’ve been to Barking Oaks Pet Spa Resort lately, then I’m sure you’ve seen the unique and detailed mosaic artwork of Trifecta Craftsmen. Belton residents Max Ogas and Bill Bluhm started their business a...

13 address city council on annexation By David Tuma Publisher Thirteen people addressed the Belton City Council Tuesday at a public hearing on the seven annexation study areas. Nine of those speakers were from the Sparta area. In addition to those from the Sparta study area,...