Recent News

Logo

Headstart commits to building stronger families

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With more than 995 years of combined early headstart and early childhood education throughout the 16 centers, Central Texas 4c is making a difference for more than young children. They are trying to make a...

15 children find forever homes in Bell County

By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Nov. 17 will go down as one of the happiest days of the year for 15 children and the local families who adopted them at the annual Bell County Bar Association’s Adoption Day event. Families,...

‘Tremendous’ amount of area foster families needed

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With November being adoption awareness month, there is a strong need to spread the word about how families can help kids that are in the system, whether it be adopting or fostering. Bright Future is...

Local Cowboy Church Hosts First Ever Friday Family Night

By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted its first ever Friday Family Night last week. A handful of members gathered at the church Friday evening to spend time together, eat snacks and watch...

Early childhood school sets bar for fun

By Danielle Wellborn-Tyler Correspondent It was a fun Friday night at the Belton Early Childhood School as they held their 3rd annual Fall Festival. The parking lot was packed, and kids could be seen running with pure excitement from booth...

Trifecta Craftsmen launches interior remodelling, puppy faces

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor If you’ve been to Barking Oaks Pet Spa Resort lately, then I’m sure you’ve seen the unique and detailed mosaic artwork of Trifecta Craftsmen. Belton residents Max Ogas and Bill Bluhm started their business a...

13 address city council on annexation

By David Tuma Publisher Thirteen people addressed the Belton City Council Tuesday at a public hearing on the seven annexation study areas. Nine of those speakers were from the Sparta area. In addition to those from the Sparta study area,...

Local church creates heart garden

By Adam Zachariah Ramirez Correspondent According to the website of First Presbyterian Church of Belton, the first religious service held in Belton was a Presbyterian sermon that was delivered by Rev. Levi Tenny. Tenny then went on to organize a...

Videos

Local News

feet
0

Headstart commits to building stronger families

by - January 2, 2017

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With more than 995 years of combined early headstart and early childhood education throughout the 16 centers, Central Texas 4c is making a difference for more than young children. They are trying to make a...

Lifestyles

inthemood
0

In The Mood hosts New Year’s Eve dance

by - January 2, 2017

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Since 1999, In the Mood Ballroom has been offering dance lessons to the public for more than 16 years. Renovation of the building started in April of 1999 and it opened in November. The building...

Sports

softball3
0

Belton Softball: A test at Friends of Round Rock Tourney

by - January 5, 2017

By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been seven months since the Belton Lady Tigers ended the regular season as Class 6A’s No. 1 ranked team, went four rounds into the playoffs and graduated one of most esteemed classes in...

Classifieds

flag
0

Upcoming live and online auctions!

by - November 9, 2016

UPCOMING LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTIONS- Mega Tool Auction- November 12th – 9AM, 402 S Austin, St, Holland, TX 76534- Estate Auction 1 Car, 3 Trucks, 2 Buses, Trailer & Thousands of Tools plus much, much more! Premium Signs Business Liquidation...

feet

Headstart commits to building stronger families

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With more than 995 years of combined early headstart and early childhood education throughout the 16...

by - January 2, 2017

img_1795

15 children find forever homes in Bell County

By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Nov. 17 will go down as one of the happiest days of the year for 15...

by - December 1, 2016

flag

‘Tremendous’ amount of area foster families needed

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor With November being adoption awareness month, there is a strong need to spread the word about...

by - November 18, 2016

moveinight1

Local Cowboy Church Hosts First Ever Friday Family Night

By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted its first ever Friday Family Night last...

by - November 16, 2016

softball3

Belton Softball: A test at Friends of Round Rock Tourney

By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been seven months since the Belton Lady Tigers ended the regular season as Class...

by - January 5, 2017

2016beltonfootballawardwinners

Belton Football’s end of season banquet celebrates 2016

By Tony Adams Sports Editor The Belton Tigers gathered at the Belton Multipurpose Athletic Complex last Wednesday to honor the 2016...

by - December 23, 2016

1umhb-vs-mt-union-fb-dsc_7144-zf-7450-32484-1-032

No. 1 UMHB playing for NCAA Division III National Championship against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV

  By Tony Adams Sports Editor It has been 12 years since the No. 1-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders had...

by - December 15, 2016

6umhb-vs-linfield-round2-dsc_4378-zf-7202-47114-1-001

No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor bolts to 27-10 victory over Linfield in NCAA D-III Second Round, play Wheaton Saturday in Quarter Final

By Tony Adams Sports Editor The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team went into Saturday’s contest against Linfield College knowing full...

by - December 8, 2016

inthemood

In The Mood hosts New Year’s Eve dance

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Since 1999, In the Mood Ballroom has been offering dance lessons to the public for more...

by - January 2, 2017

fullsizerender-12

Belton businesses celebrate the season at Holiday Open House

By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent The businesses at River Oaks Center on Lake Road in Belton organized a Holiday Open House...

by - December 23, 2016

img_7776

BJ’s Flower Shop settles into new location

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor BJ’s Flower Shop is a well-known full-service florist that is family owned and operated. Since beginning...

by - December 23, 2016

master

Master Singers’ Christmas concert series finale set for Monday

By Danielle McCarthy Correspondent The Central Texas Master Singers will finish its annual lineup of Christmas concerts on Monday, Dec. 12,...

by - December 15, 2016

img_7637

Goodyear celebrates Belton grand opening

By Kierra Pixler Managing Editor Goodyear recently held their grand opening of their store on Main Street and it was quite...

by - December 15, 2016

img_6585

Aware holds Annual Christmas on the Farm

  By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent Local nonprofit Aware Central Texas celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual Christmas on the...

by - December 15, 2016

fullsizerender

Thousands share a meal at H-E-B Feast of Sharing in Temple

By Danielle McCarthy Everett Correspondent About 500 volunteers from the Belton-Temple area teamed up to serve thousands of pounds of ham,...

by - December 15, 2016

flag

Angel Tree fosters parent-child relationships

By David Tuma Publisher Angel Tree is a special project for children who have parents who are either in the Bell...

by - December 8, 2016

flag

Upcoming live and online auctions!

UPCOMING LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTIONS- Mega Tool Auction- November 12th – 9AM, 402 S Austin, St, Holland, TX 76534- Estate Auction...

by - November 9, 2016

flag

APS assists elderly by putting resources in hand

By Kiera Pixler Correspondent Adult Protective Services (APS) investigates abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the elderly (65 and older) and persons...

by - September 20, 2016

flag

Residents brag on care, services at Park Place Manor

By Lindsay Starr Platt Correspondent “It is not home, but they care about me, and that makes it my home now.”...

by - August 31, 2016

SeniorExpoLogo16_noarch_YELLOW2

Save the date: Senior Expo 2016 is near

Special to the Journal The 7th annual Senior Expo will be held on Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 to 12:00 at...

by - August 21, 2016

Photo by David Tuma Integrity Rehab and Home Health receive the 2014 Best Decorated Booth at the Belton Senior Expo on Tuesday.

Senior Expo features Roaring Twenties theme

By Patrick Lacombe The Belton Journal The annual Senior Expo was held Tuesday, and it was standing room only as people...

by - October 16, 2014

News in Pictures

softball3
inthemood
feet
2016beltonfootballawardwinners
fullsizerender-12
img_7776
1umhb-vs-mt-union-fb-dsc_7144-zf-7450-32484-1-032
master
img_7637
img_6585
fullsizerender
flag
aware-bw
6umhb-vs-linfield-round2-dsc_4378-zf-7202-47114-1-001