March 6, 1963 – September 9, 2024

Jaurea Dawn Wilhite, 61, of Buckholts, passed away Monday, September 9, 2024 at her home. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Bell Plains Cemetery near Salado.

Jaurea was born March 6, 1963 in Belton, TX to Mary Nell (Johnson) and John Cecil Wilhite, Sr.

Jaurea’s life was twirling her baton and playing her clarinet until an accident at the Holland Cornfest ended her ability to do either after that. Her idol was Theresa Stark Alexander who helped her so much. She fell in love with Elbert Svetlik and they had been together for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her father, her brother John Cecil (Punk) Wilhite and her grandparents, JD & Grace Johnson and Steamer & Allie Wilhite.

She is survived by her mother; her children Heather Petty, Jennifer & Gail Allard, John & Bonnie Svetlik, James and Susan Svetlik; her sister Kim Hawthorne and husband Bill Hawthorne; and sister-in-law Lou Wilhite; six grandchildren: Wylder Glenn Walker, Gail Martin Allard III, Olivia Leigh Allard, Rosalie Louise Svetlik, Charles Roen Svetlik, Claire Rinoa Svetlik; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Levi Wilhite, Shane Stone, Alan Wilhite, Anthony Proctor, Jimmy Wilson, and Hugh Rogers.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Anthony Proctor.

Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.