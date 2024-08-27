Ashford

Ace Patton Ashford

February 1, 2006 – August 12, 2024

Ace Patton Ashford, age 18, of Lott went to be with his Lord and savior during the morning hours of Monday, August 12, 2024, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Ace was born February 1st, 2006, in Temple to his parents Troy Wayne and Jamie Dawn (McLaughlin) Ashford.Ace has lived in Lott his whole life, graduating from Rosebud-Lott High School, class of 2024. While in high school, Ace met his girlfriend, Sydney Boatright. The two would go on to spend three wonderful years together, going on dates, spending time together, and being inseparable. Ace loved the cowboy way of life and was the true definition of a hard-working country boy. Ace loved to rodeo and was known as the “Header” in Team Roping. Ace would dedicate innumerable hours to roping in order to reach his full potential. He was a member of the Texas High School Rodeo Association.

His hard work and dedication would help him to receive a scholarship to be a part of the Hill College Rodeo Team starting in the fall. Ace loved spending his time in the great outdoors hunting, rodeoing, or just hanging out with his buddies. Ace had a heart of gold and was loved by everyone he knew. Ace never met a stranger, and he had an old soul. He would stop at nothing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Ace attended Temple Bible Church and the Vista Community Church. Though his passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all, he will be reunited in the arms of angels and the Lord above.

Ace will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ace left behind to cherish his memories his parents Troy and Jamie Ashford of Lott, sister Macy Ashford and fiancé Ryan Rule of Florida, brother Ross Ashford and wife Taylor of Stephenville, maternal grandmother Jo Alexander of Lott, maternal grandfather Richard McLaughlin and wife Susan of Oklahoma, paternal grandparents Steve and JoAnn Ashford of Belton, girlfriend Sydney Boatright of Liberty Hill, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The times spent with him will forever be cherished in the hearts of those whose lives he touched by his kindness and love.

A funeral service for Ace was held at Rosebud-Lott High School on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 10 o’clock a.m. with Pastor Trey Johnson officiating. The family accepted visitors at Rosebud-Lott High School on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the funeral service, Ace was buried in Carolina Cemetery.

The pallbearers included Ross Ashford, Colton Ranly, Wyatt Jones, Wyatt Coker, Reese Broughton, Alvin Clarkson-Williams, Dalan Willberg, Jade Philipp, Ryan Rule, Logan Kleypas, and Pace Plemons. The honorary pallbearers include Cade Ranly, Preston Herring, Rankin Williams, Rider Keith, Will Smith, and Walker Smith.

In honor of Ace, a memorial scholarship fund has been created and donations can be given or mailed to Classic Bank in Rosebud.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.