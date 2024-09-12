December 28, 1931 – September 12, 2024

Ann Marie Huey, 92, of Belton, passed away on September 12, 2024, at a Temple hospital. There are no services planned at this time. Dossman Funeral Home are helping with arrangements.

Ann was born on December 28, 1931, in Rogers, AR., to Lonnie and Mayme Epps.

She received her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1955. She went on to become a third-grade schoolteacher in Killeen, TX. for nine years, which she enjoyed very much. After retiring in 1964, she spent her time helping others. She made 150 quilts over 12 years, for the Belton Family Welfare, and helped with the Meals on Wheels organization. She was also a good fisherman. The year that the Belton Dam was built, she entered and won a contest for the most fish caught, earning her picture in the newspaper. She also served her community when her neighbor’s house caught on fire, and she was able to rescue the children, along with the elderly babysitter that was unaware of the fire. She loved painting, quilting, cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching game shows. She was also talented at playing the piano and harmonica. But what she was known for was her baking. Especially her Italian almond cookies.

She is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie and Mayme Epps; her husband, Sam Huey; her daughter, Donna Dale Huey; two brothers, George Epps and Johnny Epps; and her sister, Bonnie Draper.

She is survived by her son, Mark Huey; her daughter, Cheryl Brown; her sister, Leona Leach; and her niece, Joyce Riddle.