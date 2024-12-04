Annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail set for next weekend

By David Tuma

The Belton Journal

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail is set for December 6-7.

The City of Belton and the Downtown Merchants Association kick off the Christmas season together with an event filled holiday celebration for the family.

“There is magic with Christmas. Local shopping and events with children make this event special. There are just a lot of merry people. Seeing all the vendors with all their creations is special,” said Charisse Bennett, Events Coordinator for the City of Belton.

On Friday night, Grand Avenue Theater is bringing the big screen to downtown Belton for Movie on the Square starting at 6 p.m. The movie this year is Arthur Christmas. More than 1,500 children and parents attended last year’s screening. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended, along with getting there early to find a spot. The Belton Youth Advisory Committee will have popcorn available for a donation. Funds raised will go toward the community teen nights they organize.

An ice-skating rink will be in the city Parking lot next to Cochran, Blair & Potts department store. Skating is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Skates are provided if needed, and a release form must be signed before entering the rink.

After the movie is over, Mayor David Leigh will light the Christmas tree on the Courthouse lawn, around 7:40 p.m.

The Sweet Adelines will perform Christmas carols after the lighting of the tree. For a tasty treat, H-E-B is sponsoring a s’mores hut downtown that night.

“We are excited about this event. Lots of people have been asking when Christmas on the Chisholm Trail is? It is a wonderful community event,” said Leila Valchar, owner of My Giving Tree.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the events start at noon with ice skating downtown from noon until 5:30 p.m. Santa will be downtown to visit with children from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a kids’ zone with inflatables at the intersection of Central Avenue and Penelope.

The annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. along Penelope Street, starting at Avenue C and ending at East 5th Avenue. There are around 30 entries in this year’s parade. There will be school bands and choirs performing throughout the event.

There are 90-plus vendors signed up for this year’s Christmas on the Chisholm Trail.