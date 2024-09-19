Avenue D to Powell Avenue connection begins

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

Construction has begun on connecting Avenue D to Powell Avenue. This project started after a Traffic Impact Analysis conducted in 2017 with the Belton Business Park.

As the project evolved, utilities were included to ensure adequate looping, and a six-foot-wide sidewalk was incorporated along Avenue D.

In 2019 it was determined that the Texas Department of Transportation would design and construct the Loop 121/Avenue D intersection and four-way light as part of the Loop 121 widening project.

In July of this year, the Belton City Council approved the Belton Economic Development Director Cynthia Hernandez to execute a contract with Gage and Cade Construction. The Belton EDC is funding the $2.445 million project.

The northern segment of Loop 121 is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2025. Thais project includes providing water and sewer extensions.

With Loop 121 having a median dividing traffic, this expansion will create a safe entrance into the Belton Business Park.

An estimated 800 employees work at Belton Business Park. Several Baylor Scott and White clinics are in the park. Four large buildings with office space are coming online for rent.

“This project will serve the employees and businesses in the Belton Business Park. We have two tracts of land for development in the area,” said Hernandez.