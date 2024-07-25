Bell County 4-H host members from Pennsylvania

Special to the Journal

Bell County 4-H members recently hosted 4-H members and adult volunteers from York County, Pennsylvania.

4-H is a U.S.-based network of youth organizations whose mission is “engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.”

The purpose of the 4-H Exchange program is to provide members with the invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse cultures, explore various 4-H programs across different states, and gain insightful perspectives on different regions within the United States of America.

Five youth and three adult leaders arrived in Bell County on Sunday, June 30, and departed Saturday, July 6.

While in Texas, Pennsylvania 4-H members and adult leaders stayed with Bell County 4-H families, engaging in the Bell County 4-H program, experiencing Texas culture, exploring Texas agriculture, and discovering the state’s numerous attractions.

The Pennsylvania delegation received a warm Texas welcome with a handmade HOWDY sign by Bell County 4-H members, followed by lunch at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Fort Worth. They enjoyed a guided tour of the Fort Worth Stockyards, witnessing the Cattle Drive and the Herd Experience. Afterward, they traveled to Buc-ee’s in Hillsboro and Temple.

Bell County 4-H members also highlighted local attractions, including tours of the Dr. Pepper Museum, Homestead Heritage Farm and Craft Village, Waco Mammoth National Monument, and Magnolia Market in Waco.

During their time in Central Texas, the participants visited 44 Farms in Cameron, Capital Land & Livestock in Schwertner, Green’s Sausage House in Zabcikville, and explored the historic Cochran, Blair, and Potts Department Store in Belton. They enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the Beltonian Theater, met with Bell County 4-H Extension Agents and staff, and joined the Bell County 4-H End of Year Summer Bash at Summer Fun Water Park.

While visiting Milam County, the 4-H Council Chairman warmly greeted the group and shared the inspiring history of his distant relative, Mrs. Edna Westbrook Trigg, the pioneering leader of Texas women in rural club work and founder of the first Girls’ Tomato Club. Mrs. Trigg, while serving as principal near Milano, was selected by the United States Department of Agriculture in 1911 to oversee Texas’ inaugural Girls’ Tomato Club, where she organized, taught, and conducted pioneering agricultural experiments. Later, the group traveled to Rockdale, participating in an equine class and enjoying an evening of horseback riding at Bella Peregrina Ranch.

During the 4th of July, 4-H hosting families and guests gathered in downtown Belton for the annual 4th of July Parade and watched the unforgettable 100 Years of Rodeo at Cadence Bank Center.

The participants explored Texas’ rich agricultural heritage by visiting the oldest operating cotton gin and touring the Texas Cotton Gin Museum in Burton. They indulged in homemade ice cream during a tour of Blue Bell Creameries. Along their journey, the 4-H members observed the diverse crops cultivated across Texas. In addition, the Pennsylvania 4-H group gained insights into government and history with a visit to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, followed by a tour of Texas A&M University in College Station.

The week’s activities concluded in San Antonio, where participants visited the historic Alamo, immersed themselves in Hispanic culture (and cuisine) at downtown El Mercado Market Square, and took a scenic Rio Cruise along the San Antonio River. They also explored the Tower of the Americas and enjoyed the panoramic views from Skies over Texas. To top it off, the 4-H’ers and adult leaders spent a thrilling day at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Bell County 4-H’ers who served as hosts for the week of the exchange included:

Camryn Lesikar, Rogers 4-H; daughter of David and Wendy Lesikar

Creed Pierce, Rogers 4-H; son of Cory and Chelsey Pierce

Eli Fuchs, Rogers; 4-H; son of Jason and Sara Fuchs

Jaidyn Chervenka, Rogers 4-H; daughter of JP and Jennifer Chervenka

Jennifer Hoelscher, Rogers 4-H; daughter of Jason and Shirley Hoelscher

Kathy Ide and Chelsey Pierce, 4-H Adult Leaders

The Bell County 4-H Exchange group is already preparing and fundraising for their upcoming trip to York County, Pennsylvania next summer to explore the state and experience the York County 4-H Program firsthand.

Courtesy Photo

Bell County 4-H and York County Pennsylvania 4-H members pause for a photo outside the Alamo, during the Pennsylvania group’s visit to Texas as part of the 4-H Exchange program.