Bell County offers tips during early voting ahead of November 5 election

Early voting in the November 5 General Election began on Monday, October 21, at eight locations across Bell County. As voters prepare to make their way to the polls, the Bell County Elections Office offers the following dos and don’ts.

Bell County utilizes Vote Centers, which means that voters may cast their ballots at any Voting Center, regardless of their home address.

During the first week of Early Voting, October 21- 25, Vote Centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

During the final week of Early Voting, Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1, Vote Centers will return to the 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. schedule.

Utilize the county’s Wait Times portal to determine the most convenient Vote Center.

Visiting this website will help voters both locate the nearest polling place and preview the estimated wait time at each location.

Especially on Election Day, when there are more locations, a longer drive might result in voters being able to cast their ballot sooner. Voters can use the QR code to access the portal.

Check out your ballot in advance. The Bell County Elections Office has published samples of every ballot. Voters can use this interactive map to determine which ballot is theirs. By reviewing their ballots in advance, voters can research individual races or candidates to make educated decisions before they ever enter a polling site. In fact, voters are encouraged to print out their sample ballot and bring a completed copy with them to use as a guide.

Do not take phones or electronic devices into the polling place. While sample paper ballots are allowed, voters cannot depend on digital examples. Voters are prohibited from using wireless communication devices like cell phones, tablets, computers, and cameras within 100 feet of a voting station under Texas Elections Code §§ 61.014, 81.002.

Do not engage in electioneering. Electioneering, or campaigning for or against a candidate, measure, or party, is prohibited within 100 feet of a polling location under Texas Elections Code §§ 61.003.

Electioneering can include anything from displaying signs and distributing brochures to requesting signatures or even wearing political apparel.

If a voter enters a polling location wearing clothing or accessories that promote a candidate, party, or measure, they may be asked to leave.

Additionally, if voters have followed the earlier suggestion to print a sample ballot, they need to be sure to bring it with them when they exit. Otherwise, leaving it out could be considered electioneering.

Do not carry a firearm. Only law enforcement officers are permitted to be in possession of firearms at Vote Centers. This may surprise some voters who are familiar with Open Carry Laws.

However, the legislation allowing the open carry of handguns does not change the law as it pertains to guns in polling places, which is outlined in Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code.

These prohibitions are set by the state and federal regulations, rather than local policies. By following these guidelines, Bell County voters can ensure a stress-free voting experience.