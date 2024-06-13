Belton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After-Hours

Special to the Journal

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After-Hours hosted by First Texas Bank is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Bold Republic Brewing Company.

Business After-Hours events provide opportunities for Chamber members to connect and network in a social and fun environment, while providing the hosts an opportunity to showcase their business. In addition to great food, drinks and door prizes, new Chamber members will be introduced and have an opportunity to connect with other members.

First Texas Bank has served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties for over 57 years offering a full line of personal and commercial financial products while providing outstanding personal service. First Texas Bank is a long time Chamber member and supporter of our community, with Senior Vice President Jordan Samfield currently serving as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Bold Republic Brewing Co. is another valued Chamber member with Owner/Operator Adriane Hodges currently serving as Board of Directors Treasurer. She and her husband Patrick recently celebrated their 6th anniversary of operations for the brewery.

“We are excited to join together with First Texas Bank and Bold Republic Brewing Company to provide this great opportunity for our business community to gather for a fun and informative event, stated Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber President/CEO. “We encourage all Chamber members and prospective members to join us!”

For more information about this event or membership in the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.