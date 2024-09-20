Belton city council approves annual budget

By MIKE MYERS

Mike Rogers, Finance Director, presented the proposed fiscal year 2025 Annual City Budget to the Belton City Council, for a vote to be adopted on Tuesday night.

The budget planning process commenced on Feb. 1, and is constructed on the council-approved ad valorem tax rate of 0.5225 per $100 of taxable value.

Property values in Belton have risen by 8.42 percent, bringing the average home value to $296,559.

Under the new tax rate, homeowners will see an increase of approximately $96 per year, or about $7.75 per month.

Mayor Leigh noted that approximately 20 years ago, Belton had the highest tax rate in the county; however, it has since transitioned to the lowest rate.

“That doesn’t happen by accident,” he remarked, praising the city’s commitment to consistency in its financial and budgeting decisions. Although the ad valorem tax rate decreased this year, tax revenues increased due to rising property appraisals. The state legislature has clarified that they are not responsible for raising taxes — that authority lies with local governments.

Leigh said that the state legislature requires the city to inform residents when their tax revenues increase as a result of higher property valuations. Additionally, Leigh said this is not a tax increase. While property values may have gone up, it’s important to distinguish between tax revenue and tax rates.

Although the tax rate itself has decreased, the overall revenue collected is higher than last year’s figures due to these increased appraisals.

Presently, the official documentation reflects a 1.75 percent increase in the tax rate, though this figure does not accurately represent the financial impact on taxpayers, even if it complies with legal requirements.

As presented the proposed budget is based on revenues of $50,903,660, and expenditures of $48,666,680 for fiscal year 2025. The budget was adopted 6-0, followed by a rollcall of council members on their vote to adopt.

Belton Fire Department Chief Jon Fontenot updated the City Council on the current contract with American Medical Response Ambulances Services (AMR). On October 1, 2022, the City Council approved a two-year agreement with AMR to provide emergency medical services. As this contract approaches its conclusion, city officials are now in discussions about extending the agreement, which was purpose to the council.

If approved, the new contract would last until September 30, 2026. AMR will continue to operate from Fire Stations 1 and 2, contributing $800 per month to utilize the space for its EMS crews.

In terms of billing, AMR will manage its own collection services, ensuring a streamlined process for those in need of emergency assistance. Furthermore, AMR will continue to provide the Fire Chief with monthly performance reports to keep the city informed about their operations.

Belton’s communications department received a high rating from a consulting company, when compared with the larger communication budgets of other cities.

Paul Romer, Communications Director for Belton, said that Belton’s recent communication assessment has provided invaluable insights that will guide the city in enhancing its outreach efforts.

During a presentation to the City Council, Tom Bryson, Vice President & Public Sector Practice Leader at Cooksey Communications, shared findings from a thorough evaluation of the communications department’s materials and processes.

The purpose of this assessment was designed to cover what aspects of the communications strategy are effective and where there are opportunities for improvement. Key takeaways highlighted the importance of consistent messaging and presenting a unified voice from the city.

While some residents found the website challenging to navigate, they also expressed their appreciation for the strong sense of community in Belton.

Other findings suggest that giving most of the oversight to the communications director could enhance overall operations, ensuring that all communications lead to the main website where residents can easily access information.

The proposed E-newsletter is seen as a promising initiative to keep the community informed. On a satisfaction scale of 1 to 5, the report rated the city’s communications a very high 4, indicating that while there is room for growth, the feedback is largely positive.

Bryson emphasized that the storied history of Belton deserves proactive communication strategies rather than reactive ones.

Romer said that interestingly, survey results revealed that the Belton Journal Newspaper is more favored than the Temple Daily Telegram, showcasing the community’s engagement with local media.

With 13 years of experience in Belton communications, Romer found the survey results insightful but not surprising. He noted that the social media team has already begun implementing changes to enhance communication efforts.

Regular weekly meetings with the social media team and the future rollout of an E-newsletter are part of the ongoing commitment to improve how the city connects with its residents.