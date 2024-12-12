Belton Education Foundation Awards Nearly $125,000 in Grants

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday morning, members of the Belton Education Foundation (BEF), joined by Belton ISD administrators, surprised teachers across the district with funding to fulfill wish lists aimed at enhancing learning opportunities. In total, nearly $125,000 in grants were awarded to support 36 projects, the largest amount awarded to date. These grants, distributed to staff at 18 campuses and the Teaching and Learning Department, will have a district-wide impact.

“The most exciting part of this day is being able to provide well-deserving teachers and staff with funding for the things they’ve requested”, said BEF Board Member Dayspring Fowler. “We focus on innovative grants, and while there are so many amazing requests to choose from, today is the day we get to make those choices a reality. It’s incredibly exciting! This is our main purpose—to provide scholarships for students and grants for teachers. It’s why we exist and what truly energizes us.”

The grants will fund everything from BBQ equipment for the district’s first BBQ team, The Slab, to the launch of the STEM-based learning program Project Lead the Way. Other initiatives include the creation of a student garden, enhanced classroom technology, innovative teaching tools, and resources to support district-wide programs aimed at fostering creativity, critical thinking, and hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Teachers from Delta 18+ were awarded funding to create a Delta Garden at their new facility, set to open in the spring. Nichole Fritz, a Delta 18+ teacher who received the grant, shared her excitement about the project:

“We’re planning to build raised beds for growing vegetables and herbs, which will provide a fantastic learning experience for our students and expand on-campus opportunities. The funding will help us get started with soil and seeds, and this is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time—to help the community, potentially join a farmers market, and work toward being more self-sustaining. I was so surprised to see my name on the check—it was really cool! I’m thrilled about this opportunity to teach new skills and hopefully give back to the community.”

Angela Thomas, the Language Proficiency Assessment Committee (LPAC) Coordinator and English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor at Belton High School, also teaches a newcomers class and supports fellow teachers. She recently submitted a grant proposal for translation ear devices designed to give students a voice and enhance communication in the classroom.

The devices allow teachers and students who speak different languages to communicate effectively by placing one device in the teacher’s ear and the other in the student’s ear. Drawing from her own experience living in China for four years, where she often felt isolated due to language barriers, Thomas recognized the immense value this technology could bring to the classroom.

“I couldn’t always express my thoughts or feelings, and I know how difficult that can be,” she shared. “I’m beyond thrilled about this grant because it will give kids the ability to communicate. As someone who has been a second language learner, this is deeply meaningful to me.”

Founded in 1992 by Belton ISD alumni, the Belton Education Foundation (BEF) was established to improve the quality of education for all students in Belton ISD. This independent, community-driven nonprofit organization provides teacher grants, scholarships, and programs designed to support economically disadvantaged students.

For more information about BEF and how to contribute, visit www.beefbisd.org.