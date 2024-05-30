Belton High’s top seniors celebrate achievements and aspirations

Special to the Journal

Principal Claudia Knox surprised the valedictorian, Ashutosh Ghamande, and the salutatorian, Grayson Necessary, with the news of their achievements following the senior breakfast last Thursday morning.

Belton High School’s top graduating seniors have aspired to this achievement since childhood. Both Ghamande and Necessary attended Sparta Elementary School, South Belton Middle School, and Belton High School together, and they plan to continue their education at Texas A&M University.

Ashutosh Ghamande, the son of Neelam Konnur and Shekhar Ghamande, was inspired by his older brother Gautam, who was Belton High School’s valedictorian in 2020. Currently, Ghamande serves as the National Honor Society Treasurer, is a member of the Belton Youth Advisory Commission, and plays on the soccer team. He plans to study chemical engineering at Texas A&M University and is considering a career in consulting for various firms afterward.

High school has exposed Ghamande to many different perspectives and ideas he had never considered before. These experiences have shaped him into the person he is today. Ghamande is very proud of being selected as valedictorian and of the future he has secured for himself.

Grayson Necessary, the son of Bret and Amanda Necessary, reflects on his middle and high school years as a period rich with diverse extracurricular activities, including concert and marching bands. These experiences have shaped his character, and he views his appointment as salutatorian as the crowning achievement of his high school academic career.

Necessary serves as the National Honor Society Parliamentarian, enjoys weightlifting and reading, and operates his own local service-based business, hauling and removing unwanted items. He plans to study civil engineering at Texas A&M University and aims to pursue a career in construction real estate entrepreneurship.

Necessary is most proud of his friends and family and the character he has developed through those relationships. He credited his grandparents as his biggest supporters, citing their unwavering support and love and their constant expressions of pride in his accomplishments.