Belton La Quinta Inn & Suites wins regional customer service award

By Michelle Rodriguez

The Belton Journal

The La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham located at 229 W. Loop 121 in Belton recently received an award for a wide region of hotels.

“We are number 1 in the region out of 59 La Quinta Inn & Suites. The region is from Dallas to Eagle Pass. We are so excited to secure the #1 spot in the Region and we are determined to take the #1 spot in the Nation,” said Sarah Thorne, General Manager of Belton La Quinta Inn & Suites.

“The renovation was completed two years ago. It was a total renovation. The exterior, interior, pool area, and fitness center were renovated,” said Vencent Grant, Maintenance Supervisor.

“We won mainly because of the team, we recently finished with renovations two years ago. We have staff that shows kindness to the guests. It’s based on every person that stays here. Google and Trip Advisor in May, June, and July. We beat properties that are older properties. The right staff go above and beyond even when we are sold out. One woman stayed with us when her home was destroyed. She stayed here,” said Thorne.

“Shawn is a wonderful manager and ambassador for Wyndham! Jesse and the other front desk staff are likewise outstanding, as is Susan, who feeds us delicious breakfast over the weekend. We appreciate this La Quinta Inn & Suites’ pet friendliness, when we come to Belton for dog sport competitions. It’s the personnel at this La Quinta Inn & Suites that makes it outstanding! Kudos to all of them for their personalities yet professional demeaner and friendly hospitality,” said Betsy Bolger, in a guest review.

“I think the young man’s name was Tyler. Very pleasant. Red headed guy, very nice. Great staff,” said Todd Turner, in another guest review.

The team celebrated their award with a pizza party hosted by the City of Belton.

The pizza was donated by Napoli’s Italian Bistro located at 112 E. Central Ave. in Belton.

“The entire staff has desire to be great customer service agents,” said John Dossey, Assistant General Manager of Belton La Quinta Inn & Suites.

“Good customer service will encourage people to come back but great customer service will encourage people to be loyal! The customers know La Quinta Inn & Suites in Belton, Texas will take care of them,” said Judy Garrett, CVB/Retail Development with the City of Belton.