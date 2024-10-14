March 31, 1931 – October 14, 2024

Betty Jean Hall passed away peacefully at home in Temple, Texas on October 14th, 2024, at 93 years of age.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21st, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton Texas, with following at Roberts Cemetery, Troy, Texas.

Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home.

Betty was born on March 31st, 1931, in Turner County, Georgia to Hoke Smith Mauldin and Ruby Frances Reeves Mauldin.

Betty lived in Georgia until she was 21 years old, where she attended high school and Massey Business College, she also lived in Florida for 4 years, then Ohio, New Jersey and Maryland where she worked for Mack Trucks for another 15 years. In 1973 Betty moved to Temple, Texas and attended Temple College and worked for Bandas Industries. She was a member of Belton Nazarene Church.

Betty was married to Andrew Jackson Hall on Friday, May 13th, 2005, until his passing on January 11th, 2024.

Betty is survived by one daughter Susan Clayton and husband Rick, one granddaughter, Amy Clayton Meritt and husband Mike; two great-grandsons Brendan Joel and wife Taylor Hunt, Nathan Hunt; and one great-great-grandson, Jaxson Joel Hunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Andrew, grandson Joel Clayton, great grandson Lane Thomas Clayton and brothers, Dewey H. Mauldin and Haskle L. Mauldin