December 25, 1937 – July 30, 2024

Billy Lee Hinton, 86, of Belton, passed away on July 30, 2024. Visitation was held on Sunday, August 4, 6-8 p.m., at Dossman Funeral Home. Graveside service was held be on Monday, August 5, at Bruceville-Moore Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Mr. Hinton was born on December 25, 1937, to Orville and Juanita Hinton, in Austin, TX.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, Orville and Juanita Hinton, and his sister, Betty Hinton.

He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Boswell; son-in-law, Billy Lynch; three grandchildren, Amy Box and husband Heath, Kimi Oliver and husband Tommy, and Jaime Lynch; eleven great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.