October 17, 1944 – July 26, 2024

Bobby Hugh Fulford, 79 years old, of Killeen and formerly of Salado, passed away at Scott and White Hospital in Temple on July 26, 2024.

He was born in Alexandria, LA on October 17, 1944 to Hugh Fulford and Margaret Mae Helms Fulford.

He married Patricia Green in Fort Worth on Aug. 4, 1969. They moved to Salado in 1972, where Pat worked at the Salado Post Office for 28 years and Bobby owned Fulford’s Garage on FM 2268 for many years. She passed away March 7, 2005.

They had two children, one son, Michael Chris Fulford, of Temple, and one daughter, Lisa Michelle Laird, of Salado.

He was a Marine Corps Veteran, a retired auto mechanic and a tow truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie Sue Smale Fulford, of Killeen; his son, Michael Chris Fulford; his daughter, Lisa Michelle Laird and her husband Roger, and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado. Burial of his cremains will follow the memorial service with Military Honors at Salado Cemetery.