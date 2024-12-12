March 10, 1960 – December 12, 2024

Carol Ann Davis Leinart of Belton, Texas passed away at her home on December 12th, 2024. She was 64 years of age.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday December 19th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton Texas.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday December 20th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, private burial will be at a later date.

Carol was born on March 10th, 1960, at Fort Carson, Colorado to Robert Edgar and Minnie Lee Blankenship Davis.

Carol got to travel the country and the world being the daughter of a service man. She married her husband Scott Leinart on August 12th, 1978, on his birthday so he would never forget their anniversary, in Omaha, Nebraska. Carol raised two sons and two daughters. While working as a resource aide for the schools, until she retired. Which gave her time to continue her love of travel on Carnaval Cruise ships. She was also an avid shopper, but more than anything else she was a devoted loving grandmother.

Carol is survived by her husband Scott of Belton, sons, Joey & wife Brittani Leinart, and Jason & wife Ellie Leinart, daughters: Jenna and “Fancy” Francis Jaime, brothers Micheal and Art Davis, Sister Cindy Brown, grandchildren, Hunter, Pyper, Ethan, Nathan, Charleigh, August, Kylee, Caitlyn, Lillyan, and Scotty.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Robert Davis