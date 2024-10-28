CASA continues to advocate for youth by adding new staff members

By Annie Dockery

The Belton Journal

Recently CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties added three new staff members. While two of the new personnel will be filling existing positions, an Advocate Supervisor position has been added offering another point of support for volunteers and giving CASA the ability to take on additional cases.

CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties Executive Director, Kevin Kyle said, “I am very excited to get the excellent caliber of people who have recently joined our team at CASA. We felt extremely fortunate to find very motivated and talented people who have a passion for serving others. It takes a special type of person who is willing to use their skills and training to make a difference in the lives of the children and volunteers that we serve. I believe that all three of our new personnel will make amazing contributions and help us further the mission of CASA in our community.”

Filling the new position as Advocate Supervisor, Vicki Israel previously worked with CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties before leaving to work with DFPS for a few years.

“Working for CASA and DFPS has been very rewarding. I have learned so much about what it means to be a source of support for families. We all play a unique role in the lives of children and coming back to CASA is where I feel I can be most beneficial,” Israel said. “I have a respect for every phase of this process and look up to so many people who have led my way through this system. I feel that I will bring to CASA compassion, empathy, knowledge, commitment and support to families and the volunteers who give freely of their time to walk beside children in foster care.”

“She has a soft heart, a peaceful demeanor, and is willing to go above and beyond to support our advocates as they make recommendations to the courts on what is best for the children in her cases. Our advocates will have the opportunity to learn and grow from her as they work side by side to make a difference in the lives of kids we serve,” Kyle said.

Serving as a CASA advocate for over a year, and loving being the voice for the children Maddy Ramos has served during that time, is the new Director of Volunteer Engagement for the local CASA office.

Ramos said, “I wanted to join the CASA staff after Melissa, the former Director of Volunteer Engagement reached out to me and considered me for the position. I had given it some thought, as at the time I was a fitness head coach, and this was a completely different path. What helped me make my decision was the idea of myself getting to train advocates, just like me, be their person through this journey and help spread the word of what CASA is to the community.”

As a recent graduate of University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Corinne Donnelly brings energy and excitement to the Outreach Coordinator role.

“I was excited to get out into the world and put my education to good use. I have always had a passion for community engagement and supporting children, so when I saw that CASA was hiring, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to align my values with meaningful work. I truly believe in what CASA stands for—advocating for vulnerable children in the foster care system—and I am eager to contribute my skills and energy to such an impactful organization.” Donnelly said, “Joining CASA not only allows me to make a difference in the lives of children, but it also gives me the chance to collaborate with dedicated individuals who share my commitment to community support. I can’t wait to get started and help amplify the voices of those who need it most!”

Currently there are almost 1,000 children in Bell and Coryell counties in need of the support of a CASA Advocate.

“I would invite everyone to stop by the CASA office in Belton at any time to meet our staff and learn more about how we serve the children placed in foster care. We are always searching for more volunteers to become advocates for these kids – it is a tremendously rewarding and fulfilling experience for anyone that volunteers. There are no special requirements other than being over the age of 21 – no college degree required and we provide all of the training needed to be certified as an advocate. If anyone is interested, they can reach our office at 254-774-1881, or online at www.casabellcoryell.org to learn more about our program,” Kyle said.

CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties mission statement is CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties serves children who have experienced abuse and neglect by providing a trained volunteer to be the voice for the child’s right to safety in placement, permanence in family life, and a loving home.

Courtesy Photos

Vicki Israel, Maddy Ramos, and Corinne Donnelly are the newest to join the CASA team.