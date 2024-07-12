Celebrity names lining up for Bell County Comic Con

By DAVID MCWHORTER

The Belton Journal

For the past seven years, the Cadence Bank Center (formerly Bell County Expo Center) has hosted Bell County Comic-Con the first weekend of August, drawing over 17,000 attendees annually.

At its heart lies Johnny Huang, fueled by a profound love for the Bell County area and a determination to foster a thriving pop culture community.

“When I started, I felt like nobody wanted to do a Comic Con here, because no one thought it was going to work. They may have been right, but we didn’t care and we did it anyway,” recalled Huang, reflecting on the genesis of the now renowned Bell County Comic Con.

Huang and his dedicated team work to craft unforgettable experiences for comic book and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

With each passing year, their efforts have intensified.

This year’s convention marks a special milestone: the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Fans will see a reunion of the entire 90s lineup and the presence of co-creator Kevin Eastman himself. Johnny’s decade-long portrayal of Michaelangelo across the country has paved the way for this gathering.

Recently added to the lineup is actor John Heder, known for his portrayal of “Napoleon Dynamite,” as well as film and voice actress Mindy Sterling, of the “Austin Powers” movie franchise.

Affordability has always been a cornerstone of Johnny’s vision for the Bell County Comic Con.

“Our goal was for families to enjoy the entire event for under $100, or the cost of a night at the movies,” he explained.

The convention continues to offer free parking, and the first 10,000 attendees will receive a complimentary comic book.

Numerous sponsors provide free activities, including a scavenger hunt for autographs from featured artists whose work is showcased in the comic book. Hall C will be bustling with activities from local businesses, adding to the community spirit.

Guest selection is a meticulous process, driven by feedback from tens of thousands of fans each year.

In celebration of the Ninja Turtles’ anniversary, the entire 90s cast will unite to meet both new and longtime fans.

Notable appearances include Billy West, acclaimed for his roles as Fry and Professor Farnsworth in Futurama, and Jim Sterling, beloved for his portrayal of Winnie the Pooh. As excitement builds, expect additional announcements to expand an already impressive guest list.

The event is committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

“We sacrifice valuable floor space to widen walkways and ensure every guest and attendee feels the warmth of southern hospitality,” Huang emphasized. “This unique blend of southern charm and top-notch show quality is made possible by the unwavering support of our community.”

As the anticipation mounts, the team are gearing up for another event at the Cadence Bank Center on August 3rd and 4th.

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.bellcountycomiccon.com.

Day and weekend passes are available, with special ticket prices for military and “local heroes” such as police, EMS, firefighters, teachers, healthcare workers, and public servants.